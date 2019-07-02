Miley Cyrus' 'Mother's Daughter' Music Video Features Breastfeeding Mom, Messages of Empowerment

Miley Cyrus‘ newest music video might contain her boldest and most empowering message yet.

On Tuesday, the singer dropped the provocative video for her song "Mother's Daughter" — a track off of her recently released EP She Is Coming — which opens with the simple message, “Every Woman Is a Riot.”

The first half of the video heavily features Cyrus, 26, writhing around in a red latex catsuit and high-heeled boots as she croons lyrics like, “Don’t f— with my freedom / I came back to get me some / I’m nasty, I’m evil / Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter.”

Other lyrics such as “Oh my God, she got the power / Oh, look at her, she got the power” accompany a bevy of inclusive scenes throughout the video, like a mother breastfeeding her baby, a glammed-up person in a wheelchair, a woman posing nude on a couch and a close-up of a panty liner.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus in her music video for "Mother's Daughter"

Image zoom Miley Cyrus' music video for "Mother's Daughter"

Image zoom Miley Cyrus' music video for "Mother's Daughter"

RELATED: First Listen! Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey Team Up on Charlie’s Angels Single

Interspersed with the visuals throughout the red-filtered three-and-a-half-minute video are clear messages — like “THEY/THEM” (encouraging the use of an individual’s preferred pronouns), “Sin Is in Your Eyes,” “Virginity is a Social Construct,” “Not an Object” and “I Am Free.”

Cyrus’ mother Tish Cyrus makes an appearance with about a minute to go in the clip, holding a teacup as she sits next to her daughter on a couch while the latter sings, “My mama always told me that I’d make it / That I’d make it, so I made it / I put my back into and my heart in it / So I did it, yeah, I did it.”

The video concludes in part with words written on nude forms (“MY BODY, MY RULES,” reads one), and a final message from Cyrus: “Swish swish, motherf—er.”

Image zoom Miley (L) and Tish Cyrus in Miley's music video for "Mother's Daughter"

Image zoom Miley Cyrus' music video for "Mother's Daughter"

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Is Releasing New Music — and Her Next EP Will Be Here Soon!

Cyrus’ new video comes one month after a fan grabbed her by the hair and kissed her on the cheek as she walked through a crowd in Barcelona, Spain, after which she made it clear that consent is mandatory.

In a powerful statement on Twitter, the “Wrecking Ball” singer explained that regardless of what a woman is wearing or doing, it is never acceptable to touch her without consent.

“She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent,” she tweeted on June 4.

Cyrus also added the hashtag “#DontF—WithMyFreedom” — a clear reference to one of the lyrics in “Mother’s Daughter.”