Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Opens Up About Singer's Sobriety: 'She's the Cleanest Person I Know'

Miley Cyrus is staying sober, according to her mom.

Tish Cyrus opened up about her daughter's sobriety during her appearance on Monday's episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, sharing that though "everybody thinks Miley is like this wild thing," the "Slide Away" singer is living a pretty mellow life these days.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"First of all, Miley doesn't even smoke pot anymore. She smokes CBD only. She doesn't drink," Tish, 53, told hosts Ria Ciuffo and Fran Mariano. "She's the cleanest person I know. She's like, she's just so solid."

The matriarch — who also shares daughters Brandi, 33, Noah, 20, and sons Trace, 31, and Braison, 26, with husband Billy Ray Cyrus — went on to discuss how Miley's lifestyle has changed and the relationship they have together now.

Image zoom Tish (left) and Miley Cyrus Kevin Mazur/Getty

"There were those times where she was pushing the boundaries, and we were arguing and I was punishing her ... just being a full mama bear," Tish said. "But I think she always knew that I did those things because I loved her. And so, it just worked."

"She is just so unbelievable. She's just incredible. That's all I can say about her," she continued of Miley. "She likes yoga and working out, eats clean and all this. So whatever I did, I feel like I did right."

While Trish may have been strict on Miley in the past, she's taken a more relaxed approach to parenting now that her kids are older.

"Even a few years ago, I would never consider smoking pot with my family, but now I do. It's really nuts because, now that they're older, we're also friends," she said. "I really love it. I just think there are so many benefits that come from it."

"When all five kids are together, they always find something to argue about. When everybody is smoking, that does not happen at all," the mom added.

Image zoom (From left to right) Noah, Braison, Trace, Tish, Billy Ray, Brandi and Miley Cyrus

Earlier this month, Miley told Variety she became "sober sober" following her vocal cord surgery last November.

While her decision was prompted because of her physical health, the pop star said her lifestyle change also impacted her emotional well-being.

"It's really hard because especially being young, there's that stigma of 'You're no fun,' " she told the outlet. "It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun.' The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready."

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Miley's boyfriend, musician Cody Simpson, has been as supportive as possible.