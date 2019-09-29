There’s at least one person not thrilled with Miley Cyrus‘ latest surge of Instagram posts: her mom!

The “Slide Away” singer, 26, has been spending quality time with mom Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus in the wake of her split from Kaitlynn Carter. But in an Instagram story she shared on Thursday, Miley revealed that Tish, 52, wasn’t happy with her excessive social media usage during the family getaway.

“My mom called this ‘disgusting,’ ” the singer captioned an Instagram story photo of herself scrolling through her phone, according to a fan account. “There was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone ‘serving content…’ It’s hard to get in trouble once you’re an adult but she said I looked like a ‘bratty millennial’ which I do…but is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post? Is that the worst? @tishcyrus.”

Since Miley’s split from Carter, 31, the singer has shared many bikini shots from their recent trip, including a post with a cryptic message. In the photo, she wore a black bikini and a cropped white tank top, facing away from the camera with her arms raised above her head.

“Goodbyes are never easy… 🖤 but g2g,” Miley captioned the sexy shot.

Image zoom John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Says ‘Goodbyes Are Never Easy’ in Cheeky Bikini Snaps After Kaitlynn Carter Split

The photos came just days after PEOPLE exclusively learned that Miley and Carter had ended their relationship. The two had spent quality time together since announcing their splits from their respective husbands, and a source previously told PEOPLE they lived together in Los Angeles.

Following news of the split, Carter stepped out to support her friend, pro dancer Witney Carson, at a taping of Dancing with the Stars on Monday night.

Cyrus and Carter’s split news came just over a month after a rep for the pop star confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that she and husband Liam Hemsworth had separated after seven months of marriage. Hemsworth filed for divorce weeks later, citing irreconcilable differences. (Carter, meanwhile, announced her split from Brody Jenner, in August after a year of marriage, although they never legally wed.)

Image zoom Miley and Kaitlynn Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Takes in the Great Outdoors After Kaitlynn Carter Split — See the Photos

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Miley “is looking forward to being single.”

“Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise,” the source said. “However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too.”