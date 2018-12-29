Miley Cyrus Married Liam Hemsworth 5 Days Short of Her Parents' 25th Wedding Anniversary

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!

In a sweet Instagram post honoring her own relationship milestone, Miley Cyrus’ mother Tish Cyrus revealed the sweet way the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer’s nuptials paid tribute to her own.

“25 years ago today @billyraycyrus and I stood in our living room in Franklin Tn and said ‘I Do’. I would definitely say everything has come full circle!” Tish wrote on Friday, just five days after her daughter tied the knot with Liam Hemsworth in her own Tennessee home on Sunday, Dec. 23.

“I love u Lovey….. if I had to do it all again, I wouldn’t change a thing,” Tish continued, including a throwback shot of the couple with their arms wrapped around each other.

Both Miley, 26, and Hemsworth, 28, confirmed on Wednesday that they had secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the singer’s home in Franklin, Tennessee, by sharing a series of sweet photos from the happy day.

Alongside one black and white photo of them embracing, the actor called his new bride “my love,” while Miley captioned another affectionate snap “10 years later,” a nod to the near decade they’ve known each another.

Even in the comments of her posts, Miley couldn’t contain her excitement about the big day. When a fan congratulated her on marrying “the hottest man in Hollywood,” she enthusiastically agreed, replying, “I knooooowwwww right,” as seen by popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Miley Cyrus Twitter

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Miley Ray Cyrus/Twitter

The couple’s nuptials were also celebrated by their family. In an adorable group shot shared by Billy Ray, the bride and groom could be seen about to cut into their wedding cake while their family members stood nearby.

“Wedding wouldn’t be complete without one shot from Dads out dated blackberry camera. Love seeing all so happy,” he wrote.

“They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the couple’s special day. “Miley loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.”

However, while the couple is happier than ever, they’re not ready to expand their family just yet.

Hemsworth and the singer dote on his older brother Chris Hemsworth’s daughter India, 6, and 4-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha (whom he shares with his actress wife Elsa Pataky), but for now they’re happy just being the super cool aunt and uncle.

“They both love kids, but they’re not in a rush to start a family,” a Cyrus source told PEOPLE exclusively about the couple, who met nearly 10 years ago on the set of their romantic drama The Last Song.