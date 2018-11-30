Miley Cyrus Releases New Song and Music Video for 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' with Mark Ronson

Miley Cyrus is back to making music!

On Thursday, the singer, 26, released her first single in over a year, a futuristic country-tinged tune called “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” which is the lead single off of Mark Ronson’s upcoming album, his first solo album in nearly four years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This broken silence, my thunder crashing in the dark/ Crashing in the dark And this broken record, spinning in circles In the bars, spinning ’round in the bars/ This road can’t hurt you, it cuts you deep and leaves a scar/ Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart, ooh/ Nothing breaks like a heart, nothing breaks like a heart,” Cyrus sings in the chorus.

Miley Cyrus

On the song’s country disco beat and acoustic guitar riffs, Ronson recently told BBC, “It wasn’t an intentional thing. I heard the drawl in her voice and the twang when I saw her live on SNL. My jaw dropped and I became super-fixated about being able to work with her.”

Ronson added: “But we weren’t trying to make a Western song. I think with Miley, just the way she wrote the verses and the way the melody came out, came naturally.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus ‘Devastated’ by Wildfire That Destroyed Home: ‘I Am Grateful for All I Have Left’

Miley Cyrus; Mark Ronson Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Before the song’s debut and the premiere of its music video, Cyrus had wiped her Instagram account clean and posted snippets from the visual accompaniment in a series of back-to-back teasers.

“Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” is a follow-up to Cyrus’ 2017 album Younger Now and Ronson’s 2015 Uptown Special.

The release of the song also comes two weeks after Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth‘s Malibu house burned down during the devastating California fires this month. The couple’s home was decimated during the Woolsey Fire, which spread rapidly through the city and the surrounding Los Angeles areas when it sparked on Nov. 8.

Cyrus and Ronson are scheduled to perform together on Saturday Night Live Dec. 15 during the Matt Damon-hosted episode.