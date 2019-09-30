Miley Cyrus Posts About ‘Love Without Conditions’ Following Kaitlynn Carter Split

Miley Cyrus is continuing to “love without conditions” in the wake of her splits from exes Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth.

On Sunday, the “Slide Away” singer shared a photo of herself lying in bed beside her two “stinky dogs” on her Instagram Story, displaying her love and appreciation for them in the lengthy and cryptic caption.

“Waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning,” Cyrus, 26, captioned the image. “I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions…. the best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule…. Love & Be Loved. Nothing in between.”

She continued, “No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex…They love back 1000X… all they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability, and faithfulness (reminds me of someone).”

Cyrus’ post comes more than a week after PEOPLE exclusively learned that she ended her relationship with Carter, 31. The two had been spending quality time together after they announced their splits from their respective husbands, and a source previously told PEOPLE that they lived together in Los Angeles.

A month prior to Cyrus’ split from Carter, a rep for the singer confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that she and Hemsworth, 29, had separated after seven months of marriage. Hemsworth filed for divorce weeks later, citing irreconcilable differences. (Carter, meanwhile, announced her split from Brody Jenner in August after a year of marriage, although they never legally wed.)

Earlier last week, a source told PEOPLE that Cyrus “is looking forward to being single.”

“Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise,” the source said. “However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too.”

Although Cyrus’ romantic relationship with Carter has come to an end, the pair are still on good terms.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” an insider said, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”