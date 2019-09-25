Miley Cyrus 'Is Looking Forward to Being Single' After Kaitlynn Carter Split: Source

Don’t mess with her freedom.

Miley Cyrus “is looking forward to being single” amid her split from Kaitlynn Carter and divorce from Liam Hemsworth, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise,” the source says. “However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too.”

RELATED: A Timeline of Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter’s Whirlwind Romance

Image zoom Miley Cyrus Denise Truscello/Getty Images

As an insider confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE over the weekend, Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 31, broke up but remain friends.

“Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship,” the source told PEOPLE on Sunday. “She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career. It wasn’t an easy decision, but this is ultimately what she wants.”

Cyrus was linked to Carter after they were spotted kissing in Italy on Aug. 10 — the same day the “Slide Away” singer announced her split from Hemsworth.

Upon their return to the U.S., the pair were seemingly inseparable for a month as source told PEOPLE they bonded over their respective separations (Carter recently split from husband Brody Jenner).

Image zoom Kaitlynn Carter & Miley Cyrus Suzy Creamcheese / SplashNews.com

On Saturday, though, PEOPLE confirmed they had broken up.

“Miley and Kaitlynn broke up. They’re still friends,” the insider said at the time. “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Just hours after PEOPLE broke the news of their breakup, Cyrus hit the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, where she received support from her mom Tish, brother Trace and sister Brandi. Then on Monday, Carter stepped out to cheer on her pal Witney Carson at Dancing with the Stars in L.A.