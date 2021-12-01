Miley Cyrus Is Leaving Her 20s with a Bang(erz): It's 'Now or Never' for Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Year 29 is off to a good start for Miley Cyrus!

The Bangerz songstress was named in Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 List on Wednesday (along with the lists' all-time 30 Under 30) and the singer expressed her gratitude in a Twitter post following the announcement.

"FORBES 30 UNDER 30," the 29-year-old singer captioned a behind the scenes video from her Forbes cover photoshoot. "I turned 29 last week. It was now or never. Thank you for the honor. @Forbes@happyhippiefdn@gucci."

In the video, Cyrus said that songwriting is the "greatest joy that I have in my life."

"It's my favorite element of what I do. Taking it in and being grateful every day for the fact that I write songs for a living because a lot of people write songs and it doesn't get to be what keeps their lights on and for me to be able to be one of those people, I never forget how lucky I am," she said.

She continued, "With anything, distance makes the heart grow fonder so having that distance from my fans for the longest I've ever had since I was 12 years old, almost two years separated from me and my audience, the pandemic kind of reignited and just lit that spark again for me, the gratitude that I have to be a live musician, first."

The iconic singer-songwriter first made the list in 2014, following the release of her hit album Bangerz. Since then, the Hannah Montana alum has released three albums, founded the Happy Hippie Foundation, and is an investor in startups including FanMade and feminine products company Hers.

On Monday, it was announced that Cyrus will ring in the new year alongside Pete Davidson by hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson for NBC. The special will air live from Miami on Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. ET and will be live-streamed on Peacock.

Meanwhile, in October, the multi-platform star opened up about the unique space she holds in the music industry with country singer Mickey Guyton for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians, and explained why she feels the need to always strive to be better.

"I don't even feel that it's enough for me to be considered one of the best rock singers of this generations, because there's not enough of them and I want more competition," Cyrus said at the time. "Not only do I want to share my light, but I love competition."