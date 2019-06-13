Miley Cyrus Says She Wants to Be BFFs with 'Drunk' Lisa Rinna — and Delilah Belle Hamlin Responds!

Miley Cyrus and Lisa Rinna may have just become best friends — but Delilah Belle Hamlin has some thoughts about it!

On Wednesday, Rinna, 55, shared a clip on Instagram from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that featured her with a few drinks in her system as she prepared to head out for a night on the town.

While walking outside with her RHOBH costars, the reality star excitedly declared, “Drunk Rinna is here!” before passionately kicking her snake skin thigh-high boot into the air.

“Woo! Here we go!” Rinna added while continuing to strut her stuff outside.

Underneath the Bravo clip, the reality star proudly captioned it, writing, “She’s a Mood 💃🏻💋”

The candid moment eventually caught the attention of Cyrus, 26, who commented on Rinna’s post and joked, “She’s my best friend she just doesn’t know it yet.”

Rinna was, in fact, aware of this budding friendship and reassured the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer that it hasn’t gone unnoticed. “She Knows. ❤️,” Rinna responded on Instagram.

Their sweet exchange was then featured on Instagram account Comments by Celebs — but not without Rinna’s daughter hilariously providing her own input on the situation.

“@mileycyrus I’m better than drunk Rinna be my best friend,” Hamlin, 21, jokingly chimed in.

This isn’t the first time that Cyrus has been associated with cast members from RHOBH.

In March, the former Hannah Montana star spent her weekend hanging out with RHOBH’s Lisa Vanderpump. Cyrus and Vanderpump posed together at Tom Tom in West Hollywood and cuddled with Schnooky, Vanderpump’s Cocker Spaniel.

That night, Cyrus also shared a hilarious shot from her Hannah Montana days, writing, “Me when anyone breathes audibly and disrupts my Real Housewives of Beverly Hills binge,” over a photo of an angry-looking Miley Stewart.

In addition to making new best friends, Cyrus has recently been using her platform to speak up about particular incidents that have personally troubled her.

Earlier in June, Cyrus was walking through a crowd of people in Barcelona when she was grabbed by the hair and kissed on the cheek by an aggressive fan.

The singer eventually responded to the incident in a powerful statement on Twitter and explained that regardless of what a woman is wearing or doing, it is never acceptable to touch her without consent.

“She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent,” she tweeted.

Cyrus also added the hashtag “#DontF—WithMyFreedom” — a reference to one of the lyrics in her new song, “Mother’s Daughter.”

In a second tweet, Cyrus shared a screenshot of some social media users’ comments who suggested that the singer deserved to be grabbed because of her desire to feel “sexy” and “dress like a w—”.

Cyrus kept it simple and responded to the users by tweeting, “Don’t f— with my freedom. #stillnotaskingforit”

Most recently, the singer spoke out on social media again to make amends with some fans who were still angry over her controversial comments in 2017 about certain rap music that included graphic sex-filled language in the genre.

“Being silent is not like me at all. I am aware of my platform and have always used it the best way I know how and to shine a light on injustice,” Cyrus said. “I want to start with saying I am sorry. I own the fact that saying … ‘This pushed me out of the hip hop scene a little’ was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of ‘the scene.’“

“There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have a lot [to] learn about,” she continued. “Silence is apart of the problem and I refuse to be quiet anymore. My words became a divider in a time where togetherness and unity is crucial.”

“I can not change what I said at that time, but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused,” she added. “Simply said; I f—– up and I sincerely apologize. I’m committed to using my voice for healing, change and standing up for what’s right.”