"In creating my set, I wanted to mimic a world that showcased specific reference points of my life ... This is me and this performance is about my evolution — embracing all versions of it," Miley Cyrus says of her Amazon Music Holiday Plays episode

Miley Cyrus Joins Lil Nas X for New Holiday Performance 'Unlike Anything I've Ever Done Before'

'Tis the season!

Miley Cyrus is bringing some Christmas cheer to her fans with her first-ever performance since the Friday release of her new rock album Plastic Hearts. The festive spot comes as part of a new concert series, titled Amazon Music Holiday Plays, which premieres Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST — it will continue each week through Dec. 15. PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the upcoming extravaganza.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hosted by fellow star Lil Nas X, 21, the show marks Amazon Music's first-ever holiday special. It'llinclude outrageous sets, fun-filled Q&A segments and intimate performances from breakthrough artist Kiana Ledé (next week) and the Grammy-winning Foo Fighters (on the final episode).

"So I was thinking, you gotta Christmas up your performance, you know?" Lil Nas X tells Cyrus, 28, in the teaser spoof. "No, it doesn't really go with my look," the pop star replies, before continuing to turn down more holiday ideas in jest.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus | Credit: Alana O'Herlihy

"Honestly Lil Nas, I've heard enough, love you though," she jokingly says at the end. "God, she's an icon," he remarks as Cyrus walks off. The two make quite the dynamic duo since Billy Ray Cyrus — Miley's dad — was featured on Lil Nas X's record-breaking bop "Old Town Road" last year.

Cyrus exclusively tells PEOPLE how she feels about participating in the new series: "This Amazon Music special is unlike anything I've ever done before. In creating my set, I wanted to mimic a world that showcased specific reference points of my life."

Image zoom Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X | Credit: Shawn Corrigan

She adds: "We all have a history and I've had an incredibly unique life. I've been on magazines and posters since I was a kid and people have seen the tough, beautiful, hard and glamorous points of it all. This is me, and this performance is about my evolution – embracing all versions of it.”

Image zoom Miley Cyrus | Credit: Shawn Corrigan

Cyrus' performance set is designed to bring Plastic Hearts to life. She will perform a mix of her new tracks including "Prisoner," "Midnight Sky" and the title-song "Plastic Hearts" from inside a replica of her childhood bedroom. Also for the first time, Cyrus will perform her rendition of the classic, hit song, "Last Christmas" by Wham!.

Lil Nas X will kick off Tuesday night's premiere concert with his own performance filled with hydraulics, glacier pods and snow-capped, robotic reindeer. The star will take on different holiday-themed alter-egos as he hosts each episode of the three-part series.

Image zoom Lil Nas X | Credit: Shawn Corrigan