Miley Cyrus' Future Sister-in-Law Says 'Nothing Better Than Celebrating Love' in Congratulatory Post

From one bride to another!

On Thursday, Miley Cyrus‘ future sister-in-law shared a sweet message about the singer’s recent wedding ceremony on Instagram. “Nothing better than celebrating love & family over the holidays with my favorite wedding date,” Stella McBride captioned the slideshow of photos.

In the first shot, Stella can be seen standing arm in arm with her fiancé Braison Cyrus under a stunning balloon and flower arrangement.

In the next photo, the couple, who got engaged last month after nearly a year of dating, was all smiles. The last shot featured the couple posing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

After a decade together, Miley, 26, and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Sunday.

Days later, Miley confirmed the news by sharing a number of moments from their private wedding.

In one image, Miley and Liam, 28, are all dressed up in their wedding best — a floor-length white Vivienne Westwood gown for her and black tux for him — as they share a smooch. And in two other photos, the actor has his arms wrapped around Cyrus’ waist as they share a quiet moment together in front of what appears to be an altar adorned with roses and baby’s breath.

Cyrus captioned the photos of her embracing Hemsworth: “12.23.18” and “10 years later …..” On the photo of them kissing, the singer wrote: “This is probably our one – millionth kiss.”

Miley’s older sister Brandi also raved over their union in a post shared on her Instagram Stories.

“Secrets out!! So happy for you guys! Been a long time comin’,” Brandi wrote on a screenshot of the couple’s sweet wedding photo.

“Love you both,” she added at the bottom of the post.

Miley also couldn’t contain her excitement about her future with Liam. When a fan told Cyrus on Instagram, “Congratulations you married the hottest man in Hollywood!!!!,” Cyrus enthusiastically agreed. “I knooooowwwww right” she wrote, as seen by popular fan site Comments by Celebs.

Photos and video posted to the Instagram story of the couple’s surfer friend Conrad Jack Carr on Sunday showed Hemsworth and his brothers Chris and Luke doing a “shotski,” with Mr. and Mrs. balloons in the background. Another photo showed the newlyweds in front of cake and cupcakes, with the singer’s mother Tish in the frame.

Miley and the Hunger Games actor’s private wedding comes after a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship between the Last Song costars. She and the Australian actor dated for years before he proposed in 2012, but the two ended their engagement and broke up a year later.

They reconnected in 2015, however, and the couple’s romance was back in full swing by summer 2016, including dinner with Hemsworth’s parents, date nights and spending holidays together.

Until recently the love birds lived with their seven dogs, two pigs and two miniature horses in a shared Malibu home, which burned down in one of the three devastating California wildfires.