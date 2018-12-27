Liam Hemsworth Praises 'My Love' Miley Cyrus as She Agrees She Wed the 'Hottest Man in Hollywood'

Miley Cyrus‘ and Liam Hemsworth are in newlywed bliss, and they can’t stop sharing moments from their happy day!

The couple, who tied the knot on Sunday, confirmed they were married on Wednesday in a series of sweet photos posted to Instagram — including one black and white photo of them embracing in which Hemsworth, 28, labeled his new bride “My love.”

Cyrus, 26, uploaded a handful of similar photos, one of which she posted on her Instagram Stories in color. “10 years later,” she wrote, a nod to the near decade they’ve known one another.

Even in the comments of her posts, the singer couldn’t contain her excitement about the big day. When a fan told Cyrus on Instagram, “Congratulations you married the hottest man in Hollywood!!!!,” Cyrus enthusiastically agreed. “I knooooowwwww right” she wrote, as seen by popular fan site Comments by Celebs.

It wasn’t just photos. On Wednesday evening, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Broken Heart” singer tweeted a sweet video from the night in which she danced to Bruno Mars‘s “Uptown Funk.”

Cyrus flaunts the long skirt of her Vivienne Westwood gown in the clip, giving a couple of hair flips before her actor hubby — who was recording the whole thing — pops into the frame.

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday night that Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Franklin, Tennessee, home Cyrus absolutely adores — and their wedding day was absolutely “perfect.”

“They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” the source said.

“She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there,” the insider added.

The wedding may have surprised many of the couple’s fans, but the source reveals Cyrus had been thinking of saying “I do” for a while.

“In the past, any time Miley would talk about getting married to Liam, she would always have a huge smile. She has been wanting to get married to Liam for years,” the insider continued. “Everyone is very excited for them. Miley’s family always loved Liam.”

Miley’s sisters Noah and Brandi as well as Liam’s brothers Chris and Luke were also in attendance at the party.

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s private wedding comes after a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship between the Last Song costars. The pair dated for years before he proposed in 2012, but the two ended their engagement and broke up a year later.

They reconnected in 2015, however, and the couple’s romance was back in full swing by summer 2016, including dinner with Hemsworth’s parents, date nights and spending holidays together.