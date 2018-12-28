See the Gorgeous Photo Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Displayed at Their Wedding Entrance

After dating on and off for nearly 10 years, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had plenty of photos to pick from for their wedding day.

New photos posted by the couple’s vendor Vroom Vroom Balloon show off their whimsical wedding decor, which included a simple entry table covered with candles, a sign-in book, oversized balloon with their wedding date — and two special photos of the newlyweds.

One photo is a stunning shot of the entertainers posing on the red carpet earlier this year at Vanity Fair’s annual post-Oscars party. Placed next to the dressy photo is a cute selfie of the couple wearing shades on a sunny day.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's wedding entry

Other photos posted by the company include oversized rose-gold metallic “Mr & Mrs” balloons that were previously seen in snaps shared by the couple’s family and friends.

And a beautiful shot of the reception reveals string lights, draping and rustic floral centerpieces with warm blankets for all their guests.

“She wanted something very pastel and sweet,” Vroom Vroom Balloon owner Sunny Becks tells PEOPLE exclusively about the décor. “She was doing something different than her typical, really bright-colored way of doing things. She had a really specific vision of something very charming.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus tied the knot on Dec. 23 during an intimate ceremony held at the singer’s Franklin, Tennessee home.

“They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” the source says. “She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.”

Both their families, including Cyrus’ sisters Noah and Brandi and Liam’s brothers Chris and Luke were all in attendance at the party.

On Wednesday, Cyrus posted two sweet photos from the intimate ceremony on Instagram and Twitter, confirming her and Hemsworth’s nuptials.

In one picture, the newlyweds are all dressed up in their wedding best — a floor-length white Vivienne Westwood gown for her and black tuxedo for him — as they kissed.

And in two other photos, the actor has his arms wrapped around Cyrus’ waist as they share a quiet moment together in front of what appears to be an altar adorned with roses and baby’s breath.

Cyrus captioned the photos of her embracing Hemsworth: “12.23.18” and “10 years later …..” On the photo of them kissing, the singer wrote: “This is probably our one – millionth kiss.”