Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Settle Divorce Almost Exactly One Year After Their Wedding: Reports

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have settled the details of their divorce and her attorney will be filing court documents Tuesday, TMZ and Entertainment Tonight report.

Although their property has been divided and Cyrus, 27, will reportedly retain custody of their animals, the divorce won’t be finalized until March 2020, the outlets claim.

Hemsworth, 29, filed for divorce from Cyrus in August after getting married seven months earlier, on Dec. 23, 2018. On Aug. 10, a rep for Cyrus confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that the couple had split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus has since moved on with Australian singer Cody Simpson, whose sister, Alli, told the Daily Mail Australia Monday that the two are still going strong despite recent rumors of a split.

“Yes, [they’re] together for sure,” Alli told the outlet, though she declined to speak about the pair’s holiday plans. (Cyrus shared photos from a family celebration in Tennessee on Tuesday.)

Hemsworth, meanwhile, has recently sparked dating rumors with model Gabriella Brooks. Earlier this month, the actor was photographed introducing Brooks, 21, to his parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, while in Byron Bay, Australia.

Brooks appeared to hit it off with the Hemsworths as she greeted Leonie with a hug before the group enjoyed lunch.

In October, Hemsworth was spotted strolling the streets of New York City with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown — the first time he was linked to someone following his split from Cyrus.

A source told PEOPLE at the time the relationship was “very new.”

“Liam is taking it slow, but he’s definitely interested in her,” the insider added. A different source told PEOPLE Hemsworth and Brown met after being introduced by friends.

The pair were later spotted kissing and holding hands, with an onlooker telling PEOPLE, “They looked really happy and into each other. There was lots of PDA.”