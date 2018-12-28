Newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 'Aren't in a Rush' to Start a Family: Source

Newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are happier than ever, but they’re not ready to expand their family just yet.

“They both love kids, but they’re not in a rush to start a family,” a Cyrus source tells PEOPLE exclusively about the couple, who wed on Dec. 23 after meeting nearly 10 years ago on set of their romantic drama The Last Song.

Hemsworth, 28, and Cyrus, 26, dote on his older brother Chris’ daughter India, 6, and 4-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha (with his actress wife Elsa Pataky), but for now they’re happy just being super cool aunt and uncle.

“We love it because she’s just so creative. So any moment, on any circumstance, she actually just writes a song, so we love her, and having her around is fun,” Pataky told ET earlier this year. “She’s amazing and my kids love her, and she has an amazing voice.”

Cyrus confirmed on Wednesday she and Hemsworth tied the knot in a secret ceremony at her home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Cyrus and Hemsworth

In one photo the star shared on her social media accounts, the couple are all dressed up in their wedding best — a floor-length Vivienne Westwood gown for her and black suit for him — as they share a smooch. And in two other snaps, the actor has his arms wrapped around Cyrus’ waist as they share a quiet moment together in front of what appears to be an altar adorned with roses and baby’s breath.

Cyrus captioned the photos of her embracing Hemsworth: “12.23.18” and “10 years later …..” On the photo of them kissing, the singer wrote: “This is probably our one – millionth kiss.”

“They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” another insider previously said. “Miley loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.”