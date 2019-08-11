Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ‘Not on the Same Page’: Split ‘Isn’t Shocking,’ Says Source

Image zoom (L-R) Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s decision to split after less than a year of marriage may have caught fans off guard, but those close to the couple weren’t taken aback.

“This split isn’t shocking to people who are actually with them every day,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work,” the source adds. “It’s not surprising at all.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Saturday that Cyrus and Hemsworth, who tied the knot in December 2018, have called it quits.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hours before Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, confirmed their split, the singer was photographed kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter in Italy, where the pair are vacationing together alongside the singer’s older sister Brandi.

Cyrus cuddles and kisses 30-year-old Carter — who recently announced her split from Jenner — while the pair lounge poolside in photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

A source told PEOPLE exclusively that Cyrus and Carter have mutual friends in common and are “just having fun” together.

On Friday, Carter posted a photo of herself striking a sultry pose with Cyrus — who hasn’t been wearing her wedding bands — on a boat. “Rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby,” she captioned the snap while her ex Jenner, 35, commented, “Hot girl summer 🔥.”

Hemsworth has been spending time with his family, including brother Chris Hemsworth, in his native Australia, and the Hunger Games star has also been photographed sans wedding band.

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who met in 2009 on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ romantic drama The Last Song, had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship for years before he proposed in 2012.

The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015.

Earlier this summer, Cyrus told Elle in a new interview that she doesn’t “fit into a stereotypical wife role.”

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” Cyrus told the magazine. “I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”

“People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–ing good, and I know that,” she added. “I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”