2019 came in like a snowball for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth!

The newly married couple spent New Year’s Eve with Hemsworth’s brothers Luke and Chris at a ski resort. “They had a snowy New Years trip to Montana with Liam’s family,” a source told PEOPLE. “The newlyweds are great — they are planning a honeymoon later this month.”

Cyrus shared shots from the wintry retreat on her Instagram, posing outdoors in a chic Chanel jumpsuit and beret (“eyes match my lips, bag match my fit,” she captioned the image), splayed out with a bottle of champagne on a shimmering golden couch, and also standing by a massive stone fireplace decked out with balloons that spelled out “2019.”

In another photo she dons a rainbow unicorn outfit, because why not. “I can try & act cool, but this is me FoReVeR,” she captioned the shot before adding the hashtags “#NewYearsFit” and “#FindYouSomeoneWhoCanDoBoth.”

In one photo she flips off the camera — perhaps a not-so-subtle send-off to 2018, which was filled with ups and downs for the 26-year-old singer. Despite her marriage, and new music with Mark Ronson, Cyrus also endured the loss of the beloved Malibu home she shared with Hemsworth.

Other members of the Hemsworth clan also shared sweet shots from the resort. Brother Luke posted a photo with wife Samantha wearing a festive Darth Vader shirt, which he playfully captioned, “Happy new year from the dark side.”

Elsa Pataky posted a pic of her sharing a kiss with husband Chris by the very same fireplace, and then a shot of her “girls gang,” which included Cyrus.

Both Cyrus and Hemsworth, 28, confirmed that they had secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Dec. 23 at the singer’s home in Franklin, Tennessee, by sharing a series of sweet photos from the happy day.

Alongside one black and white photo of them embracing, the actor called his new bride “my love,” while Miley captioned another affectionate snap “10 years later,” a nod to the near decade they’ve known each another.

Even in the comments of her posts, Miley couldn’t contain her excitement about the big day. When a fan congratulated her on marrying “the hottest man in Hollywood,” she enthusiastically agreed, replying, “I knooooowwwww right,” as seen by popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

The couple’s nuptials were also celebrated by their family. In an adorable group shot shared by Billy Ray, the bride and groom could be seen about to cut into their wedding cake while their family members stood nearby.

“Wedding wouldn’t be complete without one shot from Dads out dated blackberry camera. Love seeing all so happy,” he wrote.

“They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the couple’s special day. “Miley loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.”

However, while the couple is happier than ever, they’re not ready to expand their family just yet.

Hemsworth and the singer dote on his older brother Chris’ daughter India, 6, and 4-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha (whom he shares with his actress wife Pataky), but for now they’re happy just being the super cool aunt and uncle.

“They both love kids, but they’re not in a rush to start a family,” a Cyrus source told PEOPLE exclusively about the couple, who met nearly 10 years ago on the set of their romantic drama The Last Song.