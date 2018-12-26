Miley Cyrus Confirms Wedding to Liam Hemsworth with Touching Photos — See Her Stunning Dress

After meeting nearly a decade ago, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially wed.

Days after their rumored wedding on Sunday night, the singer, 26, posted two sweet photos from the intimate ceremony on Wednesday to her social media accounts.

In one snap, Cyrus and Hemsworth, 28, are all dressed up in their wedding best — a floor-length white gown for her and black tux for him — as they share a smooch. And in two other photos, the actor has his arms wrapped around Cyrus’ waist as they share a quiet moment together in front of what appears to be an altar adorned with roses and baby’s breath.

Cyrus captioned the photos of her embracing Hemsworth: “12.23.18” and “10 years later …..” On the photo of them kissing, the singer wrote: “This is probably our one – millionth kiss.”

Hemsworth also shared the same photo, writing, “My love.”

Photos and video posted to the Instagram story of the couple’s surfer friend Conrad Jack Carr on Sunday showed Hemsworth and his brothers Chris and Luke doing a “shotski,” with Mr. and Mrs. balloons in the background. Another photo showed the newlyweds in front of cake and cupcakes, with the singer’s mom Tish in the frame.

Reps for both stars did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but it appeared Miley’s sisters Noah and Brandi were also in attendance at the party, held at the couple’s home in Franklin, Tennessee.

On their Instagram Stories, the girls posed together with Carr — the Mrs. balloons floating in the background. Noah, 18, was super casual in a black turtleneck and knit cap, with Brandi, 31, wearing a shiny off-white top.

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s private wedding comes after a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship between the Last Song costars. She and the Australian actor dated for years before he proposed in 2012, but the two ended their engagement and broke up a year later.

They reconnected in 2015, however, and the couple’s romance was back in full swing by summer 2016, including dinner with Hemsworth’s parents, date nights and spending holidays together.

Until recently the love birds lived with their seven dogs, two pigs and two miniature horses in a shared Malibu home, which burned down in one of the three devastating California wildfires.

On her last album, Cyrus sang about finding love again with Hemsworth. Sings the star on her hit song “Malibu”: “I’d spend the rest of my life just standing here talking / You would explain the current, as I just smile / Hoping I just stay the same and nothing will change / And it’ll be us, just for a while.”