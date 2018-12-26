The Last Song Author Nicholas Sparks 'So Happy' About Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Wedding

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s nearly decade-long courtship is straight out of a romance novel.

After the “Malibu” singer, 26, confirmed her marriage to Hemsworth, 28, on Wednesday, best-selling author Nicholas Sparks congratulated the couple, who met on set of the film adaptation of his novel The Last Song in 2009.

“This makes me so happy. Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth. #TheLastSong,” wrote the author. Cyrus responded to Sparks with three emoji hearts.

In a series of touching photos posted to her social media accounts on Wednesday, Cyrus and Hemsworth are seen kissing and embracing in front of a rose-adorned altar.

The Voice coach chose a satin floor-length Vivienne Westwood gown for her wedding day, while Hemsworth wore a suit and white sneakers.

Cyrus and the Australian actor dated for years before he proposed in 2012, but the two ended their engagement and broke up a year later.

Hemsworth and Cyrus on set of The Last Song Splash News Online

They reconnected in 2015, however, and the couple’s romance was back in full swing by summer 2016, including dinner with Hemsworth’s parents, date nights and spending holidays together.

Photos and video posted to the Instagram story of the couple’s surfer friend Conrad Jack Carr on Sunday showed Hemsworth and his brothers Chris and Luke doing a “shotski,” with Mr. and Mrs. balloons in the background. Another photo showed the newlyweds in front of cake and cupcakes, with the singer’s mom Tish in the frame.

Miley’s sisters Noah and Brandi were also in attendance at the party, which was held at the couple’s home in Franklin, Tennessee.