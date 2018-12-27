Miley Cyrus Was 'Ecstatic' on Her 'Perfect' Wedding Day with Liam Hemsworth: Source

Miley Cyrus has married the man of her dreams, Liam Hemsworth.

A source tells PEOPLE the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer, 26, and the actor, 28, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Franklin, Tennessee, home Cyrus absolutely adores — and their wedding day was absolutely “perfect.”

“They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” the source says.

“She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there,” the source shares.

The wedding may have surprised many of the couple’s fans but the source reveals Cyrus had been thinking of saying “I do” for a while.

“In the past, any time Miley would talk about getting married to Liam, she would always have a huge smile. She has been wanting to get married to Liam for years,” the source says. “Everyone is very excited for them. Miley’s family always loved Liam.”

Miley’s sisters Noah and Brandi as well as Liam’s brothers Chris and Luke were also in attendance at the party.

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s private wedding comes after a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship between the Last Song costars. The pair dated for years before he proposed in 2012, but the two ended their engagement and broke up a year later.

They reconnected in 2015, however, and the couple’s romance was back in full swing by summer 2016, including dinner with Hemsworth’s parents, date nights and spending holidays together.

On Wednesday, Cyrus posted two sweet photos from the intimate ceremony on Instagram and Twitter, confirming her and Hemsworth’s nuptials.

In one picture, the newlyweds are all dressed up in their wedding best — a floor-length white Vivienne Westwood gown for her and black tuxedo for him — as they shared a smooch.

And in two other photos, the actor has his arms wrapped around Cyrus’ waist as they share a quiet moment together in front of what appears to be an altar adorned with roses and baby’s breath.

Cyrus captioned the photos of her embracing Hemsworth: “12.23.18” and “10 years later …..” On the photo of them kissing, the singer wrote: “This is probably our one – millionth kiss.”

Hemsworth also shared the same photo, writing, “My love.”