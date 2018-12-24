Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: How Losing Their Home in Wildfire Brought Them Closer Together

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth learned firsthand that loss makes the heart grow fonder.

The couple appear to have gotten married this past weekend, just a little more than a month after they lost the Malibu home they shared together in the devastating California wildfires.

The most recent round of wedding rumors started after their friend Conrad Jack Carr posted a video of the actor, 28, and his brothers Chris and Luke doing a “shotski,” with Mr. and Mrs. balloons in the background. Another photo shows Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth — dressed in traditional white and a tux — in front of cake and cupcakes, with the singer’s mom Tish in the frame.

Reps for both stars did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Nov. 12, Cyrus — who recently released “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” a new collaboration with Mark Ronson — revealed on SiruisXM’s Howard Stern Show that the tragedy of losing their home prompted her to start calling her longtime love her “survival partner.”

“Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this,” Cyrus told the host. “I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone, for survival. He was so incredible — he got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer then went on to explain how Hemsworth accomplished the daunting task of getting their pet pigs out of harm’s way in time.

“He said, ‘The only thing I could do was get a really powerful hose and spray them in the ass,’ ” she said. “So he just chased the pigs into the crate, which was genius.”

At the time of the fires, Cyrus wasn’t home because she was filming in South Africa. As a result, her entire song-writing book — in which she jotted down lyrics while in the car — was destroyed along with her extensive collection of cheap wigs, and her Elvis Presley shrine.

As to why Hemsworth didn’t save her song-writing book, Cyrus said that besides their animals, he only ended up grabbing his camera and his laptop.

“The one thing good about that was I actually had a lot of physical pictures that obviously [if] you lose, it’s really hard,” she said. “So I’m glad he grabbed the computer with the cameras.”

All of Hemsworth’s efforts during the fires weren’t in vain as Cyrus said she made sure “he knew I was very, very grateful.”

“He got a lot of action for saving the animals,” she joked to Stern.

Just two weeks after the blaze swept through, it was time for the couple to celebrate Cyrus’s 26th birthday — but Hemsworth didn’t let recent events set the tone. Posting an adorable photograph that showed her surrounded by colorful balloons and holding their dog, he expressed how the fire changed his view of her.

“Happy birthday to my sweet girl,” he wrote on Nov. 23. “You’re more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life.”

After the fire, Cyrus and Hemsworth returned to their destroyed home, where they found nothing left standing aside from the concrete letters “L-O-V-E” they had near their front door.

“That’s literally and physically all that’s left, so I felt that that was really poetic. You can always rebuild a physical structure, but that love that can’t be destroyed is always there and always stays strong,” Cyrus said in an On Air with Ryan Seacrest interview aired at the beginning of December. “That’s been something that gave me a lot of light at a dark time.”

Hemsworth also opened up about the fire in a moving Instagram post a few weeks earlier.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love,” he began the lengthy caption that accompanies a striking image of the concrete letters.

“Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires,” the Hunger Games star added. “I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s sweet, apparent nuptials come after a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship between the two. She and the Australian actor dated for years before he proposed in 2012. The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later.

However, they reconnected in 2015, a source close to Cyrus told PEOPLE a year later. And despite a few question marks surrounding their reunion initially, the pair’s romance was back in full swing by summer 2016, including dinner with Hemsworth’s parents, date nights and spending holidays together.

Following her breakup, Cyrus said she had to find herself again. “I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard,” Cyrus recalled. “Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other.”

The pair’s romance first blossomed on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ 2010 drama, The Last Song.