Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make Their Split Instagram Official by Hitting Unfollow

Almost three months after announcing their separation, fans have noticed exes Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

While it’s unclear when the two made the split social media–official — or who made the first move — Cyrus, 26, still follows Liam’s brother, Chris Hemsworth, and Liam, 29, still follows Miley’s family, including her sister Noah Cyrus and father Billy Ray Cyrus. Both stars left old posts that feature the two of them together on their pages.

A rep for Cyrus confirmed the couple’s split to PEOPLE in August, saying the decision is “what’s best” for both of them at the time.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ romantic drama The Last Song, and had a rocky, on-off relationship for years before he proposed in 2012. The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015.

While the pair were committed to each other for years, neither was concerned about actually tying the knot. But that all changed in December 2018 when they wed during an intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.

“They don’t have doubts about their relationship,” a source close to Cyrus said at the time. “They both wanted to get married. They have both matured a lot, and it seemed like the perfect time for them to get married.”

After the breakup this year, Cyrus had a brief fling with Kaitlynn Carter before falling head over heals for singer Cody Simpson. The “Slide Away” singer frequently posts photos and videos of herself enjoying her romantic life with Simpson, 22, whom she has called her “baby.”

Hemsworth was recently romantically linked to actress Maddison Brown, 22, as the new couple were spotted kissing while out in New York City. “It’s very new,” a source close to the actor previously told PEOPLE. “Liam is taking it slow, but he’s definitely interested in her.”

Addressing the breakup on Instagram just days before filing for divorce, Hemsworth wrote: “Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”