Everything Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Said About Their 'New Age' Marriage Before Split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had plenty of wonderful things to say about one another and their marriage before they split.

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, had a rocky, on-off relationship for years before he proposed in 2012. The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015.

Remaining committed to each other for years, Cyrus and Hemsworth decided to take the next step in December 2018 when they tied the knot during an intimate ceremony.

However, less than a year later, the pair called it quits.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told PEOPLE on Saturday. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hours before Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, confirmed their split, the singer was photographed kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy.

Here’s a look back at everything the couple said about each other and their relationship during their marriage.

Happily Wedded Bliss

Days after the pair tied the knot in Cyrus’ home in Franklin, Tennessee, on Dec. 23, 2018, the couple posted several photos from the intimate ceremony while packing on the praise for each other.

“12.23.18” and “10 years later …..” Cyrus captioned a pair of photos from the ceremony, while she labeled a shot of the pair sharing a smooch, “This is probably our one – millionth kiss.”

Hemsworth also shared the same photo, writing, “My love.”

Cyrus raved about her excitement on the big day into the comments section.

When a fan told Cyrus on Instagram, “Congratulations you married the hottest man in Hollywood!!!!,” Cyrus enthusiastically agreed. “I knooooowwwww right” she wrote.

Birthday Tribute

Less than a month after the pair tied the knot, on Jan. 13, Cyrus posted a lengthy love letter in honor of Hemsworth’s 29th birthday, which she captioned, “HBD 2 Da Hubz.”

“I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honors of this very special day,” Cyrus wrote. “The way you look at your family. Your friends …. At Strangers …. At Life …. The way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time . The way you go outside when I ask ‘ what’s the weather like?’ instead of checking your phone …”

“I love those little lines around your eyes when you laugh or look into the sun… I love the way we speak in our own language. Sometimes with just a look,” she added. “I’m proud of the person you have become and look forward to all the good we will contribute ToGeThEr in the future . You and Me baby ….. let’s take this dark place head on and shine thru with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me that happiest days of my life. Yours Truly, M.”

Nothing But Love for His ‘Beautiful’ Wife

While being honored at the G’Day USA Black Tie Gala in January, Hemsworth made sure to give an extra special thanks to his new wife, who was in the crowd cheering him on.

“Thank you to my beautiful wife,” Hemsworth said near the end of his speech, prompting the audience to burst into loud applause.

“You are a sweet, sweet angel. You’re great, you’re great,” he continued, after which Cyrus could be heard shouting from her seat, “More about me!”

He playfully added, “Yeah, I’ll tell you later.”

While attending the event, Hemsworth told Extra that the pair’s wedding was “a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing” and that he felt “very happy to be where I am.”

The actor went on to reveal that tying the knot hasn’t really changed life for the couple, calling married life “the same but different,” noting that they had “been together for the better part of 10 years.”

Introducing Miley Ray Hemsworth

In February, Hemsworth revealed that Cyrus had no hesitations about taking his last name.

“I heard you got married… to one of my favorite people. Miley Cyrus,” co-host Kelly Ripa told Hemsworth during his appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“Miley Ray Hemsworth now, actually,” Hemsworth replied, adding that the pop star “took my name,” although she’ll continue to “be known as Miley Cyrus” professionally.

“I think that was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn’t ask her to take my name, but then she’s like, ‘No, of course, I’m taking your name,’ ” he explained. “I’m like, ‘That’s awesome. That’s really good.’ ”

Movie Premiere Date Night

Unable to attend the premiere of his film Isn’t It Romantic in February — as he was recovering from kidney stones— Hemsworth sent Cyrus in his place.

“So proud of my hunky hubby @liamhemsworth & his newest movie,” she wrote on social media, explaining that it was “crucial” that he focused on his health right now.

“It’s hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial …. I am proud to represent him and his incredible work,” she added. “Happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know, and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day…. luckiest.”

In a separate Instagram post, Cyrus, who was posed in front of a photo of Hemsworth playing saxophone, left a flirty message for her new hubby.

“Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you,” she wrote. “Play that sax you sexy f—.”

Hemsworth went on to issue a statement on Instagram, giving a sweet shout out to his wife for attending on his behalf.

“Sorry I couldn’t make it to the @isntitromantic premier tonight guys. Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days,” he wrote. “Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me! Thanks for the support babe!”

Meeting in the Middle

In honor of their first Valentine’s Day together as a married couple, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer posted several never-before-seen photos from their wedding calling Hemsworth her “valentine every single day.”

Alongside one black-and-white photo, which features the couple hugging, Cyrus thanked her new husband for making their height-difference work as he’s 6’3″ and she’s 5’5″.

“Thank you for always bending down to hug me … I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine!” Cyrus wrote.

Defying Traditional Ideas about Marriage

In the months after their wedding, Cyrus made it clear on multiple occasions that although she was in a heterosexual relationship, she still identifies as queer.

“The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned — I actually think it’s kind of New Age,” Cyrus told Vanity Fair for their March cover story. “We’re redefining, to be f—ing frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship.”

“What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality. Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender,” she said. “Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”

Admitting that the move was “kind of out of character for me,” Cyrus made it clear that although they “definitely didn’t need [marriage] in any way” to cement their bond, at the time she was looking for stability in her life, following the loss of their Malibu home in the Woosley fire.

That didn’t mean she was “putting a Band-Aid on a bad situation and saying, ‘Oh well, you know, now everything will be better,’ ” Cyrus noted — “Because a lot of people use marriage I think maybe for a cure.” Instead, Cyrus realized that she and Hemsworth were “stronger together.”

“Like, who gives a f— if he’s a guy, if I’m a girl, or if he was a woman — who gives a f—? We really are stronger together. One is the loneliest number,” she said.

Months later, Cyrus opened up to Elle about how she doesn’t “fit into a stereotypical wife role.”

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” Cyrus said, adding that the details of their love life are something she chooses to keep private.

“I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it,” she said. “I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”

Cyrus added: “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–ing good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

A Decade of Love

Less than two months after the pair decided to call it quits, Hemsworth and Cyrus celebrated their 10-year anniversary.

In honor of the special occasion, the “Malibu” singer posted a pair of throwback shots from the set of The Last Song, the movie where it all began.

“Started diggin you in 2009 @LiamHemsworth,” she wrote. “S— got deep 💍 Happy anniversary.”

Happy 10 year anniversary my love Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change …. & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them . You’re truly. pic.twitter.com/P9LlWZXIdC — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 11, 2019

The star went on to jokingly address rumors that the pair were headed for a split.

“Happy 10 year anniversary my love. Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009!” she wrote. “Some things never change …. & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. [Yours] truly.”

Breakup

A day after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Cyrus and Hemsworth’s split, a source told PEOPLE that those close to the pair weren’t taken aback.

“This split isn’t shocking to people who are actually with them every day,” the source said. “After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues.”

“They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work,” the source added. “It’s not surprising at all.”