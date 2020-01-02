See How Miley Cyrus Included Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth in Her Decade Recap Video

Miley Cyrus is reflecting on the past decade — and her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

On New Year’s Day, the 27-year-old singer shared a decade recap video on YouTube titled “Miley Cyrus Decade Video: 10 Years in 10 Minutes.” The video goes chronologically through the last 10 years of Cyrus’ life, featuring footage from her movies, television show appearances and performances alongside media reports about her personal life.

A clip from The Last Song, the 2010 film where Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, met for the first time, is featured near the beginning of the 10-minute video.

About a minute into the video, media coverage of her first engagement to Hemsworth in 2012 is shown, followed by coverage of their split one year later.

Media reports about her 2018 marriage to Hemsworth play later in the video, right before reports about their August 2019 separation.

The end of the video signals that Cyrus is ready to move on from the past decade, with a message that reads, “New era starts now.”

The video comes just days after reports that Cyrus and Hemsworth had recently settled the details of their divorce.

“Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce,” a Cyrus source told PEOPLE. “She just wants to move on.”

Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus in August after getting married seven months earlier, on Dec. 23, 2018. On Aug. 10, a rep for the “Wrecking Ball” singer confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that the couple had split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Although their property has been divided and Cyrus will reportedly retain custody of their animals, the divorce reportedly won’t be finalized until March.

Cyrus has since moved on with Australian singer Cody Simpson. The new couple recently celebrated their first Christmas together with her family, and had a sweet date night together one day later.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, has recently sparked dating rumors with model Gabriella Brooks. In December, the actor was photographed introducing Brooks, 21, to his parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, while in Byron Bay, Australia.