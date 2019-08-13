June 30, 2019: Miley Is Photographed Without Her Ring at Glastonbury Festival
The singer took the stage in tight leather pants, a white crop top and plenty of accessories, but her engagement ring and wedding bands were nowhere to be found. Earlier in June, Hemsworth and Cyrus were both photographed without their rings while on a shopping trip in Los Angeles.
Aug. 10, 2019: Miley Posts a Photo Sans Ring Hours Before News Drops
This photo of Cyrus without her ring sparked rumors that the couple was already separated.
Aug. 10, 2019: The Pair Officially Announces Their Split
In a statement to PEOPLE on the evening of Aug. 10, a rep for Cyrus said, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”
While the pair just made things official on Aug. 10, a source told PEOPLE that they had been separated for months.
Aug. 10, 2019: Miley Is Photographed Kissing Kaitlynn Carter
Cyrus and Carter, Brody Jenner’s ex-wife, were photographed kissing while on a trip together in Lake Como, Italy. This news came hours after Cyrus and Hemsworth went public with their split, and only one week after PEOPLE confirmed Carter’s split from Jenner. Carter and Cyrus were vacationing with Miley’s sister, Brandi.
Aug. 11, 2019: Miley Addresses the Split (Sort of)
The singer posted a series of photos atop mountains in Italy. She seemingly addressed the split in a caption that read, “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me “Nature never hurries but it is always on time”…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …. 💙”
Aug. 11, 2019: Friends of the Pair Are Not Shocked by the Split
A source close to the couple told PEOPLE, “This split isn’t shocking to people who are actually with them every day.”
“After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues,” the source continued. “They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work. It’s not surprising at all.”
Aug. 12, 2019: Brody Jenner Gets Involved
Jenner joked on Instagram in the comment section of one of his photos, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”
Cyrus clapped back, saying, “Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer.”
Aug. 12, 2019: Miley Is Back in the Studio
Cyrus posted this photo to Twitter on Aug. 12, suggesting that she was back in the studio and making new music. Her hit song, “Wrecking Ball,” is allegedly about Hemsworth and their on-again/off-again relationship.
Aug. 12, 2019: Source Says Miley 'Really Fought' for the Marriage
A source told PEOPLE that Cyrus “wanted to go to therapy” and “really fought to make it work” with Hemsworth, whom she was married to for less than one year.
The source also said that Cyrus was never a fan of traditional marriage, but really wanted things to work out for them as a couple. “She took their commitment to marriage seriously and was so excited about being married once she realized it’s what she wanted,” added the source.
Aug. 13, 2019: Liam Is Spotted Without a Ring, Comments on the Split on His Instagram
Hemsworth went surfing without his wedding ring on Tuesday morning. He also directly addressed the separation on Instagram that day. Alongside a photo of a sunset, Hemsworth wrote, “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”
He also made sure to let his fans know that he has not spoken to the media about the split: “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”