In a statement to PEOPLE on the evening of Aug. 10, a rep for Cyrus said, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

While the pair just made things official on Aug. 10, a source told PEOPLE that they had been separated for months.