Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Attend Same Pre-Oscars Bash Over a Week After Finalizing Divorce

Hollywood can be a small town.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth both attended the same pre-Oscars bash on Friday, over a week after finalizing their divorce. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 27, and the Most Dangerous Game star, 30, were both photographed separately outside of WME’s party in Beverly Hills.

Cyrus was dressed casually in a white tank top and a pair of black pants, while Hemsworth opted for an all-black ensemble. The singer was accompanied by parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, according to TMZ.

Making the night a true family affair, she also attended the Tom Ford fashion show with brother Trace Cyrus on Friday, sitting in the front row next to Lil Nas X, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet.

Hemsworth and Cyrus finalized their divorce in January. They will be officially single on Feb. 22, according to legal documents previously obtained by PEOPLE.

The documents cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Cyrus was “relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce,” adding, “she just wants to move on.”

The former couple tied the knot in December 2018 with The Hunger Games star filing for divorce less than a year later.

Both the stars have since moved on, with Cyrus dating Australian singer Cody Simpson, while Hemsworth is in a relationship with model Gabriella Brooks.

Celebrating the singer’s 22nd birthday last year, Cyrus called Simpson her “best friend in the entire world” adding, “I love you and our pirate life.”

Hemsworth is also frequently seen out and about with Brooks, and last month the pair were seen sharing a steamy kiss on the beach during a trip to the actor’s home country Australia.

“Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the duo, adding that they were “getting serious.”

The pair were first linked in December 2019, when Hemsworth was photographed introducing the model to his parents.