Miley Cyrus Shares The Last Song Throwbacks to Mark 10-Year Anniversary with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have a decade down and a lifetime to go.

The “Malibu” singer celebrated her 10-year anniversary with Hemsworth on social media Tuesday, marking the special occasion with a sweet pair of throwback shots from the set of The Last Song, the movie where it all began.

“Started diggin you in 2009 @LiamHemsworth,” she wrote. “S— got deep 💍 Happy anniversary.”

Cyrus, 26, shared one photo that featured her and Hemsworth, 29, smiling at each other while sitting outside in beach chairs, and another that featured the couple kissing while standing in the ocean.

The star also shared a second post that jokingly put their nay-sayers to shame: a screenshot of Gossip Cop’s ranking of “Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Split Rumors” as fact or fiction.

“Happy 10 year anniversary my love. Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009!” she wrote. “Some things never change …. & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. [Yours] truly.”

Happy 10 year anniversary my love Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change …. & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them . You’re truly. pic.twitter.com/P9LlWZXIdC — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 11, 2019

After first getting engaged in 2012, the couple tied the knot in December at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Cyrus eventually confirmed she’d said “I do” with a series of black-and-white photos that featured the pair on their big day, hugging in one, and kissing in another.

She captioned the photos of her embracing Hemsworth: “12.23.18” and “10 years later …..” On the photo of them kissing, the singer wrote: “This is probably our one – millionth kiss.”

The Hunger Games actor also shared the same photo, writing, “My love.”

Since making the trip down the aisle, the two have made their affection for each other clear on social media, with the Black Mirror actress writing him a lengthy love letter for his birthday in January, and Hemsworth supporting her recent EP She is Coming.

The proud husband recently shared a series of black-and-white photos of Cyrus to Instagram to help promote the release.

“Girls got talent. She might just make it…WOW to the awesome dude (me) for taking such an incredible photo,” he wrote alongside one shot, adding the hashtag “Husband goals” with a winking face.

After calling off their engagement in September 2013, the couple eventually reunited, and by 2016, had rekindled their romance for good.

“Miley and Liam’s relationship has evolved so beautifully over the past few years. She adores his sense of loyalty, adventure and independence,” a source told PEOPLE after their wedding. “Now her best friend is also her husband. Miley is so happy.”