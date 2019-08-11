Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy After Liam Hemsworth Split

Hours before Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed they’ve split nearly eight months after their wedding, the singer was photographed kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter in Italy.

Cyrus, 26, cuddles and kisses 30-year-old Carter — who recently announced her split from husband Brody Jenner — while the pair lounge poolside in photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

A source tells PEOPLE exclusively that Cyrus and Carter have mutual friends in common and are “just having fun” together.

Over the last week, Carter, Cyrus and her older sister Brandi have been documenting their Italian getaway on social media.

On Friday, Carter posted a photo of herself striking a sultry pose with Cyrus — who hasn’t been wearing her wedding bands — on a boat. “Rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby,” she captioned the snap while her ex Jenner, 35, commented, “Hot girl summer 🔥.”

Meanwhile, Brandi posted a selfie of the trio in Lake Como, simply captioning the snap “Girls Trip.” The newly-single star has also been filling her Instagram feed with plenty of photos of herself living it up on Italy.

On Saturday, the “Malibu” singer shared an Instagram Story of herself doing face masks with her sister. “Much needed QT with BIG sister,” she wrote on the post.

Hemsworth has also been spending time with his family, including brother Chris Hemsworth, in his native Australia, and the Hunger Games star was also photographed sans wedding band.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively on Saturday. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Earlier this summer, Cyrus told Elle in a new interview that she doesn’t “fit into a stereotypical wife role.”

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” Cyrus told the magazine, adding that the details of her life with Hemsworth is something she chooses to keep private.

“I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it,” she said. “I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”

“People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–ing good, and I know that,” she added. “I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”