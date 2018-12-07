Now this is a dream girl group!

The Emmy-winning Apple TV show Carpool Karaoke: The Series, a spinoff of The Late Late Show with James Corden‘s popular segment, features models and BFFs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin — as well as singer Miley Cyrus, who crashes the hangout for a sing-along to her 2009 hit “Party in the U.S.A.”

Cyrus’ surprise appearance can be seen in a preview clip for Friday’s new episode, which was shared to social media on Thursday.

It’s staged in a super-fun way, with Cyrus, 26, at first appearing as a figment of Jenner and Baldwin’s imagination, dancing outside the car before kicking it in the back seat.

This marks the first Carpool Karaoke-related appearance for Jenner, 23, and Baldwin, 22 — though Baldwin’s husband Justin Bieber, 24, swung by The Late Late Show for a ride with Corden twice back in 2015.

On his first trip, he sang hits including “Baby,” “Boyfriend, “Where Are Ü Now” and “End of the Road.” A second appearance included tunes like “Never Say Never,” “What Do You Mean?” “Stronger,” “Ironic” and “Sorry.”

Bieber has since made guest appearances with Corden on special Grammy and Christmas editions of the show.

Some of music’s biggest names have been on the show, including Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder, Carrie Underwood, Adele, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé, Barbra Streisand and more.

Cyrus also had her own episode with Corden in 2017, singing “We Can’t Stop,” “The Climb,” “Younger Now,” “Wrecking Ball,” “Malibu,” and yes, “Party in the U.S.A.”

Carpool Karaoke: The Series drops Friday, on the Apple TV app.