Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Enjoy Outing with Singer's Mom in L.A. Amid Liam Hemsworth Split

She’s her mother’s daughter!

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were spotted together on Saturday, grabbing lunch in Los Angeles with the singer’s mother, Tish Cyrus.

The trio was seen exiting a black SUV, with Carter, 30, dressed in a flowing pink skirt and white top, and Tish, 52, keeping it casual in jeans and a gray T-shirt.

The outing comes as Cyrus, 26, and Carter returned to California after spending time in Italy amid their respective breakups.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer announced her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, last week after less than a year of marriage, while Carter called it quits with husband Brody Jenner earlier this month.

Cyrus and Carter were spotted kissing in Italy near Lake Como hours before PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Cyrus and Hemsworth’s breakup.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the stars’ shared circumstances have helped bring them together.

“Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but it’s also a friendship,” the source said. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”

Still, the source said spending time in L.A. has been difficult for the singer, as the city holds special memories she shared with Hemsworth, to whom she has not spoken since news of their split broke.

“Miley is okay, but you can tell she isn’t 100 percent happy. They had many happy days together in L.A. and now Liam is not around,” the source said. “It’s hard for her to be back in L.A. without him. This is not the situation that she wanted. She hoped they could figure things out.”

Hemsworth, for his part, has remained under the radar, but issued a social media statement wishing Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

The former couple met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, and had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship for years before he proposed in 2012. The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling n 2015 and marrying in December 2018.

Cyrus has continued to lean on Carter, who split from Jenner one year after they tied the knot at the Nihi Sumba resort on Sumba, an island off the coast of Indonesia. A source told PEOPLE, however, that the ceremony was not legally binding, so they were never officially married.

Jenner, 35, has seemingly moved on from their relationship, and has been spotted with model Josie Canseco, 22.

“Brody doesn’t have a care in the world right now,” a source told PEOPLE. “He and Kaitlynn have been over for a very long time. He honestly could not care less about what she’s doing.”

The Hills: New Beginnings star did, however, issue a statement of support for Carter on Friday via Instagram.

“There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be,” he wrote.

Jenner continued: “We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years. Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life … I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”