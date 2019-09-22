Miley Cyrus 'Doesn't Want a Serious Relationship,' Says Source: 'She Wants to Focus on Her Career'

Image zoom (L-R) Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images

Miley Cyrus may not be ready for another big commitment.

“Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship,” a source tells PEOPLE of the pop star’s split from Kaitlynn Carter.

“She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wanted anything that Miley wanted to continue doing,” the source adds. “She wants to focus on her career.”

On Saturday, PEOPLE learned that the “Slide Away” singer, 26, and The Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, ended their relationship.

“Miley and Kaitlyn broke up,” an insider told PEOPLE, adding that while the pair’s romance may be over, they’re still on good terms.

“They’re still friends,” the insider said. “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

The news came just over a month after a rep for Cyrus confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that she and husband Liam Hemsworth had separated after seven months of marriage. Hemsworth filed for divorce weeks later, citing irreconcilable differences.

Carter, meanwhile, announced her split from Brody Jenner in August after a year of marriage, although they never legally wed.

On Saturday night, Cyrus performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, bringing along her mother Tish Cyrus, brother Trace Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus, who is also friends with Carter.

In addition to posing together backstage, the family also rocked out during the fun-filled evening, especially when Def Leppard took the stage.

Making things even more special, Miley and her family even got a chance to hang with the group backstage.

”Loved these guys for so long! Such a fun night!” Tish captioned a group photo.

During her performance, the singer made no mention about her personal life.

News of the pair’s split came one week after the singer and the reality star were spotted together in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

The two had been spending quality time together since announcing their splits from their respective husbands, and a source previously told PEOPLE they lived together in Los Angeles.