Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Send Brody Jenner a Joint Gift for His 36th Birthday: a Weed Bouquet

Romantic friends Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter sent a joint birthday present to Brody Jenner on Wednesday — pun intended.

Jenner, who turned 36 on August 21, shared the gift on his Instagram Stories: a gift box from marijuana dispensary Lowell Farms, complete with a weed bouquet.

“Miley and Kaitlynn, you guys really stepped it up on this one,” Jenner can be heard saying in the video. “You know my favorite company of all time. We got the birthday card, attached to the weed bouquet. Look at this!”

The Hills: New Beginnings star then zoomed in on the birthday card from his ex and Cyrus, which read, “Brody, WEED like to wish you a happy birthday! Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn.”

“I have never seen one of these in my entire life,” Jenner continued, tagging Lowell Farms, Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 30, in the video. “Oh my god. It’s the kush, too. Happy birthday to me.”

Carter and Jenner recently decided to “amicably separate,” just over a year after their intimate Indonesian wedding. Cyrus and her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth also recently called it quits after less than a year of marriage, PEOPLE reported exclusively earlier this month.

But it turns out that foursome were all friends before their high-profile breakups: “I have had a lot of conversations with Kaitlyn during the season and her and Miley and Liam and Brody would always hang out together,” Hills costar Ashley Wahler told Access Hollywood on Sunday. “So I know they’ve been friends for a long time. Well, they’ve been friends for a really long time.”

Hemsworth, 29, and Jenner have also both spoken about how they wish their exes the best going forward. Jenner previously wrote on Instagram that he and Carter “have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be.”

Considering the amicability, it’s not terribly surprising that Carter and Cyrus would go in on a birthday gift for Jenner together.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus, Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

However, it seems as though Cyrus has had a bit more difficulty with her breakup and has been leaning on Carter for support.

While the duo has spent a lot of time together in recent weeks — and were spotted kissing on their Italian vacation earlier this month — a source previously told PEOPLE that the duo are close, but friends.

“Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” the source said. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”

Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Before their marriage, the former couple signed a prenuptial agreement.