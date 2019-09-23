A Timeline of Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter's Whirlwind Romance

A rep for the pair told PEOPLE, “Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

Sources said that their decision to appear on The Hills: New Beginnings was not good for their relationship: “Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years. It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them.”

A source also claimed that the pair were never legally wed.