A Timeline of Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter's Whirlwind Romance

After weeks of Instagram posts and public displays of affection, Cyrus and Carter have reportedly called it quits
By Andrea Wurzburger
September 23, 2019 04:00 PM

Aug. 2, 2019: Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner Split One Year After Indonesian Wedding

Bryan Steffy/Getty

A rep for the pair told PEOPLE, “Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.” 

Sources said that their decision to appear on The Hills: New Beginnings was not good for their relationship: “Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years. It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them.”

A source also claimed that the pair were never legally wed

Aug. 9, 2019: Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Take On Italia

Kaitlynn Carter/ Instagram

The best way to get over a breakup? A girls’ trip! Kaitlynn, Miley Cyrus and Miley’s sister, Brandi, all jetted off to Italy just one week after Kaitlynn announced her split. Evidence of the trip was posted all over Instagram, where the women could be seen lounging on a boat, dancing around and having a blast. 

Rumors of Miley and Liam’s impending split began to spread as Miley was photographed without her ring

Aug. 10, 2019: Kaitlynn & Miley Are Spotted Kissing 

Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

Hours before announcing her split from Liam Hemsworth, Miley was spotted kissing Kaitlynn while lounging by the pool on their Italian vacation. 

Aug. 10, 2019: Miley & Liam Hemsworth Announce Their Separation 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

After seven months of marriage, Liam and Miley announced that they were separating. A source told PEOPLE that the pair had been apart for two months prior to announcing their decision to the public. 

The pair said in a statement via their reps, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Aug. 11, 2019: Brody Weighs in with a Shady Instagram Comment 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

After seeing photos of his ex lip-locked with the “Slide Away” singer, Brody posted on Instagram with a cryptic photo caption: “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”

His Hills: New Beginnings costar Brandon Thomas Lee commented on the photo, joking, “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out.”  

Jenner then directly referenced the split when he wrote, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

That’s when Miley got involved: She commented on the photo, “Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer,” an apparent dig at Brody and Kaitlynn’s relationship problems. In one episode of The Hills, Jenner was forced to sleep in his truck after a fight with his then-wife. 

Aug. 16, 2019: Brody Posts (and Then Deletes) a Message in Support of Kaitlynn 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jenner went back to Instagram to defend his ex, saying in a lengthy post, “There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years. Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”

Aug. 23, 2019: A Fellow Hills Castmate Spills the Tea

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images; David Livingston/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ashley Wahler told Access Hollywood: “[Kaitlynn] and Miley and Liam and Brody would always hang out together, so I know they’ve been friends for a long time. They’ve been friends for a really long time, I will say.” 

Aug. 23, 2019: Liam Officially Files for Divorce 

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Just a few weeks after announcing their separation, Liam filed for divorce from Miley, citing “irreconcilable differences.” 

Aug. 26, 2019: Kaitlynn Supports Miley at the MTV Video Music Awards

Jamie McCarthy/VMN19/Getty

Miley stepped out for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards to perform her song, “Slide Away,” which many speculate is about Liam. Carter was seen backstage at the show, supporting her rumored girlfriend and holding hands with Miley after the show. 

Sept. 2, 2019: Sources Say Kaitlynn & Miley Are Living Together 

Kaitlynn Carter/ Instagram

Less than one month after the pair were spotted kissing in Italy, a source told PEOPLE, “They live together and are very happy. Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”

Sept. 4, 2019: The Pair Celebrate Kaitlynn's Birthday Together 

Kaitlynn Carter/ Instagram

Kaitlynn posted adorable photos of herself with Miley from her 31st birthday celebrations on her Instagram story.

Sept. 5, 2019: Spencer Pratt Gives His Two Cents About the Situation 

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

In his column for Cosmopolitan, Pratt said of the entire situation, “It’s tough for me to listen to Kaitlynn complain about people talking about her allegedly open relationship with Brody when we know she had a thing going with Miley. She already had something going on with her when these scenes were filming — maybe not physically, but definitely emotionally. No one’s judging you for whatever it is you and Brody do when he’s not sleeping in his car. We just don’t want people to lie about their lives.”

He also hit hard when it came to Kaitlynn and Miley’s PDA: “I would love to know Liam Hemsworth’s thoughts on Kaitlynn’s recent displays of ‘common decency.’ You know what I call ‘common decency’? Getting it on at your Italian villa and not in front of the paparazzi.” Yikes. 

Sept. 11, 2019: Kaitlynn Is Photographed Wearing What Looks Like an 'M' Ring on Her Left Hand

Bennett Raglin/Getty

It could be a coincidence, it could be purely decorative, but eagle-eyed fans spotted an ‘M’ ring on that finger when Kaitlynn stepped out for New York Fashion Week. 

Sept. 15, 2019: The Pair Are Spotted Out and About in Los Angeles 

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images

Kaitlynn and Miley were photographed spending time together and looking not only super cozy, but very matchy-matchy. 

Sept. 21, 2019: The Pair Break Up Just 6 Weeks After Getting Together 

Suzy Creamcheese / SplashNews.com

After weeks of PDA and Instagram posts, the two decided to split, but remain friends.

An insider told PEOPLE, “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Sept. 22, 2019: Sources Tell PEOPLE Miley Wasn't Ready for Commitment 

MEGA

A source told PEOPLE, “[Miley] and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career.”

