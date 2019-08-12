Miley Cyrus is enjoying the single life.

Amid news of her split from husband Liam Hemsworth after less than a year of marriage, the “Mother's Daughter” singer has been vacationing in Italy with fellow newly single star Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from husband and The Hills: New Beginnings costar Brody Jenner. According to a source, the pair spent several days at the il Sereno Hotel near Lake Como.

“They were with other friends, spent time by the pool and enjoyed a boat tour on the lake,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Everyone seemed very happy. They were in a party mood, had cocktails and seemed to have a great time.”

“Miley seemed especially great,” the source adds. “She was very happy and laughing a lot. You could tell she had fun. She was very close with Kaitlynn.”

Though Cyrus, 26, was photographed kissing Carter, 30, several times over the weekend, she “wasn’t introducing Kaitlynn as her girlfriend,” the source says. “She only called Kaitlynn her friend.”

Just hours after Cyrus and Carter were spotted kissing on Saturday, Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, announced their breakup in a statement shared exclusively to PEOPLE. Earlier in the day, Cyrus also shared multiple photos of herself in Italy without her 3.5-carat cushion-cut diamond engagement ring and wedding band.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

A source tells PEOPLE the pair actually split months ago.

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship for years before he proposed in 2012.

The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015. Then in December 2018, they wed during an intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.

A separate source previously told PEOPLE that Cyrus is “just having fun” with Carter on their Italian getaway and that the two have mutual friends in common.

Earlier this month, Carter announced her split from Jenner, 35, whom she wed in 2018. “Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the pair’s reps, Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire, told PEOPLE. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” the reps added.

At the time, an insider said Jenner and Carter were not legally married as they never made their union official.

In her first social media post after PEOPLE confirmed her breakup, Cyrus shared a message about the importance of protecting the environment.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” Cyrus captioned two photos of herself with the picturesque mountain ranges of northeastern Italy in the background on Sunday.

“The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own,” she concluded.

Then on Monday, Cyrus shared a selfie from a recording studio on Twitter and her Instagram Story that showed her wearing headphones and posing in front of a microphone.