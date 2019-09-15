Image zoom Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are flaunting their love in Los Angeles once again.

The “Slide Away” singer, 26, and her The Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, were spotted out and about in California on Saturday, wearing matching looks for the second time in one week.

Cyrus wrapped her arm around Carter as the reality star and model puts a hand to Cyrus’ stomach.

Both women wore light-wash, high-waisted jeans with black, short-sleeved tops.

The complementary clothing comes days after the couple spent a PDA-filled night out in New York City on Tuesday wearing matching black outfits.

“They were making out the whole time,” an onlooker told PEOPLE of their Manhattan dinner. “They were highly guarded with a sea of friends surrounding, but they were in their own world. Totally transfixed and didn’t care at all about what was happening around them. They just sat in a booth, making out. And they were very handsy, too. It was a pretty intense PDA.”

Cyrus and Carter were later photographed holding hands as they exited the eatery.

The two have been spending quality time together since announcing their splits from their respective husbands, and a source told PEOPLE they now live together in Los Angeles.

“Miley is doing great. She is moving on,” the source said. “She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”

The star was also on hand to help Carter celebrate her 31st birthday, as the singer appeared in a series of black-and-white pictures Carter posted to her Instagram Story.

A rep for Cyrus confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE on Aug. 10 that she and husband Liam Hemsworth had separated after seven months of marriage. Hemsworth filed for divorce weeks later, citing irreconcilable differences.

The pair signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage, so a smooth divorce is expected, PEOPLE confirmed.

Carter, meanwhile, announced her split from Brody Jenner last month after a year of marriage, though a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they were never legally wed.

Jenner has since moved on with model Josie Canseco, while Hemsworth has been spotted spending time in his native Australia with brother Chris and pals.