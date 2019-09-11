Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Coordinate in Matching Outfits as They Enjoy Night Out in NYC

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are enjoying a night in the Big Apple!

On Tuesday, the “Slide Away” singer, 26, and The Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, stepped out in New York City and the pair couldn’t help but rock matching black outfits for the occasion.

As they walked to dinner side-by-side, Carter showed off her toned legs in a leather skirt and black strappy open-toed stilettos, pairing the ensemble with a black blouse and an oversized blazer, which she wore over her shoulders.

The reality star also accessorized with a few dainty pieces of silver jewelry and a diamond-encrusted clutch purse.

Meanwhile, Cyrus opted for a black crop top, pants, and heels. Like Carter, the singer also wore an oversized blazer but paired her look with several silver chains, large amber-tinted sunglasses, and a black purse.

After enjoying their dinner together, Carter and Cyrus were photographed holding hands as they exited the Manhattan restaurant.

Fans attempted to take photos with the singer and reality star, but Cyrus and Carter remained close to one another, their hands interlocked, as they made their way through the crowd.

The pair’s outing comes one day after Carter left a flirtatious comment on one of Cyrus’ Instagram posts from New York Fashion Week.

The “Mothers Daughter” singer attended designer Tom Ford‘s Spring/Summer 2020 show Monday, where she mixed a punk-inspired outfit with her original country roots.

Like Tuesday’s outing, Cyrus wore black head to toe, sporting a sexy half-buttoned up shirt underneath a long suede jacket, paired with cuffed satin pants and jewel-encrusted platform heels.

The artist also wore her hair in wet waves underneath a black fuzzy cowboy hat, accessorizing with black aviator sunglasses, diamond necklaces, and rings which sparkled on every finger — a look that caught Carter’s attention.

“Dear god,” Carter wrote in the comments section of Cyrus’ series of photos, also adding a drooling emoji to the comment.

Carter and Cyrus have been spending plenty of time together since they each split from their husbands, Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth, respectively.

Hemsworth officially filed for divorce on Aug. 21. According to The Blast, the actor — who hired famed Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser — cited “irreconcilable differences.” The pair signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage, so a smooth divorce is expected, PEOPLE confirmed.

Weeks earlier, Carter and Jenner announced their decision to amicably separate just 14 months after their wedding, but a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they were never legally wed — something the ex-pair later explained during the season finale of The Hills: New Beginnings.

In the wake of the splits, Carter and Cyrus have been living together and “are very happy,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this month.

“Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn,” the source added.

After spending a steamy vacation together in Italy earlier this summer, the pair have been spotted holding hands and kissing multiple times.

Recently, they celebrated Carter’s 31st birthday, as the reality star posted several black-and-white pictures with Cyrus to her Instagram Story.

Prior to that, Carter was there to support Cyrus as she performed her new breakup anthem at the MTV Video Music Awards and were spotted entering Up and Down nightclub after the show.

The duo was also recently photographed on a lunch date in Los Angeles.