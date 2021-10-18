The Twitter moment came after the Plastic Hearts songstress shared a set of photos with the caption "I am weed" in reference to a viral video of Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox

Miley Cyrus Jokes She and Machine Gun Kelly May 'Be the Same Person': 'Megan Fox Is My GF Too'

On Monday, the Bangerz songstress quote-tweeted Kelly on Twitter and joked that she and the singer might "actually be the same person" after poking fun at the "Papercuts" singer's viral "I am weed" interview.

"We may actually be the same person. Have we ever been seen at the same place @ the same time? 👀," Cyrus, 28, tweeted. "[And] yes that means Megan Fox is my gf too."

Cyrus' tweet came after Kelly shared her photo's with the caption, "See, I'm not the only one. 💨🤘🏻" after Cyrus posted a set of photos and referenced Kelly's viral interview with GQ.

Last week, Fox, 35, and Kelly, 31, took GQ's The Couples Quiz where they fired questions about their relationship to one another, with one of them being how they first met. To this, Kelly summarized a bizarre encounter that quickly became a meme.

At a GQ party in L.A. where they first met, Fox told Kelly that he "smelled like weed." Kelly then responded "I am weed" and disappeared, they said.

The silly interaction between Kelly and Cyrus comes after she teased her new era and "next body of work" on Friday in a handwritten letter to fans.

"I am so thankful for your loyal support + great company on this ride of my life!" the "Prisoner" singer wrote to fans on MileyWorld.com. "There has been intense spurts of change in my life personally + professionally (which always co-exist). I am so [excited] to channel these experiences + use them as inspiration in my next body of work! I am so grateful to never go through these transitional times alone because I have [you]!"

The letter was part of a nostalgic reboot of the password-protected website she used to communicate with fans during her Disney Channel era. She also posted a video of her recent Austin City Limits festival performance.

"The setlist represents my evolution! It honors + celebrates every era!" she wrote. "They are all so special to me! Mostly because you have been a part of it! Can't wait to create the next one for/with you! I love you forever!"

Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

In an email to fans, she noted that MileyWorld is "currently under construction," and will "develop in real-time along with me and the next era that is currently being created."

The "We Can't Stop" singer has performed at several recent festivals and events including the Austin City Limits Festival, where she flaunted her twerking skills with Megan Thee Stallion during the rapper's set.

Cyrus later shared a video of the moment and captioned it "Dreams DO come true! Me & @theestallion doing hot girl s—!"