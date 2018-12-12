Miley Cyrus Jokes Liam Hemsworth 'Got a Lot of Action' After Saving Their Animals from Wildfire

Miley Cyrus has a fitting name for Liam Hemsworth: “Survival partner.”

During an appearance on SiruisXM’s Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the singer said she gave her “kind of, ish” fiancé the new name after he saved her bevy of animals — including seven dogs, four horses, two pigs and three cats — from the fire that destroyed their Malibu home in November.

“Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this,” Cyrus told Stern. “I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone, for survival. He was so incredible — he got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard.”

Cyrus, 26, then went on to explain how Hemsworth, 28, accomplished the daunting task of getting the pigs out.

“He said, ‘The only thing I could do was get a really powerful hose and spray them in the ass,'” she said. “So he just chased the pigs into the crate, which was genius.”

Cyrus, who donated $500,000 to the Woolsey fire relief efforts with Hemsworth, also said that her cats were particularly hard for Hemsworth to herd to safety.

“My cats, they’re so stupid,” she said. “He tried to get my cats out and he was trying to lead them to the truck because he had the dogs and all these things, and one of the cats started running away. The cats have never really been outside and he started opening the door, trying to get them in and out. The one cat just ran away, and I’m so glad he didn’t just say, ‘Okay, you don’t know what you’re running into.'”

At the time of the fires, Cyrus wasn’t home in Malibu as she was filming in South Africa. As Billboard reports, Cyrus seemingly confirmed during the interview with Stern that it was for a guest appearance on an episode of Netflix’s dystopian drama series, Black Mirror.

“I was kind of glad that I wasn’t there because I think the thing that got a lot of people in trouble, was you know, in California we have fires all the time,” she said. “It’s a little cry wolf sometimes because you don’t know when it’s actually going to get to you. I think you think, ‘There’s no way this could actually happen to me.'”

When Stern brought up that musician Neil Young also lost his house in the fires, Cyrus said she was thinking about him and other artists because of how many songs of her own that she lost in the destruction.

“I was thinking just at my age and the amount of songs that I’ve written, that was the hardest thing for me to lose,” she said. “Every song, including ‘Malibu,’ I lost because I always write it on paper.”

She said her entire “song-writing” book that she wrote lyrics in while in the car is “gone,” along with her extensive collection of cheap wigs and her Elvis Presley shrine.

As to why Hemsworth didn’t save her song-writing book, Cyrus said that besides their animals, he only ended up grabbing his camera and his laptop.

“The one thing good about that was I actually had a lot of physical pictures that obviously [if] you lose, it’s really hard,” she said. “So I’m glad he grabbed the computer with the cameras.”

All of Hemsworth’s efforts during the fires weren’t in vain as Cyrus said she made sure “he knew I was very, very grateful.”

“He got a lot of action for saving the animals,” she joked.

According to E! News, Cyrus reportedly was asked on the show about how she and Hemsworth manage to have intimate moments when they have to spend time apart.

“That’s what FaceTime’s for,” Cyrus said. “Cybersex.”

She also reportedly said that she and Hemsworth lead a “really regular life.”

“He’s a really amazing cook,” Cyrus said of Hemsworth. “So I just end up smoking weed and eating, and he has these weird genetics, where him and his brother are actually f—ing superheroes and they just eat. And I’m like, ‘Why am I getting so soft?’ And he’s like, ‘I’m feeding the cannons.’ And all of the sudden he just eats and eats and eats and he gets more ripped. It’s not fair! I wake up where I can’t open my eyes because I’ve had so much salt.”

“We travel around together, usually we live in Malibu, so right now we live in Nashville and adjusting,” she continued. “And I think the hardest thing for both of us right now is to go back, a lot of people are starting to get back to their homes, people that didn’t lose their homes. But Malibu just isn’t the same for right now, the air quality, the water, ’cause he surfs every day.”

During her visit, Cyrus then sang along to her new music video for the single she created with producer Mark Ronson, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.”

Cyrus also confirmed that Sean Ono Lennon would be joining her and Ronson on Saturday Night Live this weekend for a performance of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Christmas classic, “Happy Xmas (War is Over),” Billboard reports.

“This song…the way that it is so true to where we are right now and these lyrics of, ‘What have we done? Are we doing enough, are we actually active?’ All we do is complain and we don’t actually get out there and do enough in our communities,” she said. “I think it’s so timely for right now. Him and I…we’re the next generation to encourage people to fight for the change we want to see.”

Whether she has spoken to Ariana Grande, who she previously collaborated with on a cover of Crowded House’s “Don't Dream It's Over” in 2015 and again for Grande’s 2017 One Love Manchester benefit concert, about her split in October from ex-fiancé, SNL’s Pete Davidson, Cyrus reportedly said she sent her the emoji of the cat with heart eyes to let her know that she was thinking of her.

“I thought it was slightly even making her feel good, like maybe I was hitting on her a little bit,” she said, saying Grande responded with a cloud emoji. “I have no idea…I think she was saying like, ‘I’m okay and I’m here…thank you for thinking of me.'”

Aside from the performance, Cyrus also reportedly said she’s excited for people to see her make her return to acting in the upcoming Black Mirror episode.

“I hate everything, but it was the first time I’ve left somewhere feeling really proud of my work,” she said. “But you know if I like it, that might mean it’s horrible.”

Cyrus didn’t say much about her new role except that it has “a lot of dynamic.”

“There’s a lot of dimension to it, and actually it was while the devastation of Malibu was happening, and it was a really weird learning experience for me, because I was so far from home and the show is already really dark, and it’s already kind of eerie when you’re there the whole time,” she said. “But I learned a lot about myself and I think I was able to kind of use that and put that into it.”