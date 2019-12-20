Miley Cyrus Says 'It Probably Won't Last' in Response to Joke Instagram Proposal

Miley Cyrus has developed a sense of humor about her short-lived marriage to ex Liam Hemsworth.

When Instagram user Matty Mo of The Most Famous Artist changed his profile bio to reflect his ultimate New Year’s resolution — “Getting married to @mileycyrus in 2020,” he wrote — he posted the sentiment, prompting a playful response from the “Slide Away” singer, who’s currently dating Cody Simpson.

“Upping my manifestation game for 2020 and putting this out there — @mileycyrus 🥰💫,” the man wrote on Thursday, to which Cyrus, 27, jokingly commented, “It probably won’t last long. 💍But always down to try”

She added: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

The Los Angeles–based artist, who is known for selfie-friendly murals among other viral projects, carried on the concept of his dream engagement to Cyrus in the comment section. “I’m def making her sign a prenuptial,” he jested, telling another user who expressed the desire to wed Cyrus that they’d have to wait until “after me tho.”

Hemsworth, 29, filed for divorce from Cyrus in August after seven months of marriage. On Aug. 10, a rep for Cyrus confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that the couple had split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Having moved on with Simpson, 22, Cyrus is currently even working on a new music collaboration with her boyfriend, as a source told PEOPLE that the two have the same goals and determination as each other.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,” Simpson’s manager Matt Zeidman previously told PEOPLE. “Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”