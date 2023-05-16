Miley Cyrus Goes Topless in 'Jaded' Video — See Why Fans Think She References Past Songs About Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus may say she's sorry, but she doesn't look it in her new "Jaded" music video.

In the video, directed by Jacob Bixenman, the singer, 30, brought back her brunette hair for the first time in a music video since her Hannah Montana days.

From rolling around topless on her white bed sheets to the ocean breeze blowing through her hair poolside, Cyrus looks like she is anywhere but "left in the dark" thinking about a former relationship amid a series of dreamy backdrops.

The singer also shows off her fit figure and tattoos while flaunting a gold one-piece and sunglasses, a bedazzled black bra and a sultry black cut-out swimsuit in front of a blue sky and palm trees as she peacefully sings, "We went to Hell, but we never came back/ I'm sorry that you're jaded."

Miley Cyrus/Instagram

After Cyrus dropped the video, her fans pointed out similarities between clips from "Jaded" and previous work seemingly inspired by her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

"She filmed the music video in her new Malibu home referencing her song Malibu and the California house Hemsworth and her lost in the fires. And mocks adore you, love song to Liam. She's also back to brunette (hair colour she had when she met Liam) as she sings they are older and mature now," wrote one fan. Added another: "She seems so unbothered."

Over the weekend, Cyrus gave fans a peek at the music video with a series of three topless stills on Instagram, captioning her post with lyrics from the song: "You're lonely now & I hate it."

"Jaded" is the third single, along with chart-topping "Flowers" and "River," from her eighth album, Endless Summer Vacation, which she released in early March.

Following the release of the album, Cyrus gave a passionate acoustic performance of "Jaded" on a Disney+ Backyard Sessions special — a series she started on YouTube in 2012 to sing live and unedited versions of songs.

While Cyrus seemingly references her relationship with Hemsworth in her song "Flowers" ("Built a home and watched it burn," she sings on the track), she has not confirmed whether that track or "Jaded" were inspired by the actor.

However, fans have speculated their on-and-off relationship served as the basis for many songs — including "Muddy Feet" — on the star's latest record-breaking album.