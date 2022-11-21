Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with 'Bangerz' Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023

Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots.

The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music.

"EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the studio session.

Mike, 33, commented on the post with the emojis for the "I love you" hand sign, an ear, a drum and the globe. According to a screenshot shared by Pop Crave, he also shared the post to his Instagram Story with "2023," teasing a release date next year.

In the photos, Cyrus can be seen singing and holding a microphone, as well as chatting with Mike and Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, who are also signed to Mike's EarDrummers Entertainment imprint.

Cyrus earned her first Grammy nomination for Bangerz, receiving a nod for best pop vocal album.

Bangerz signified the end of the artist's Disney Channel era as she shed her Hannah Montana phase for an edgier persona, which has continued to evolve throughout her seventh and most recent album, 2020's Plastic Hearts.

In addition to Bangerz, Mike produced several songs on her 2015 follow-up album Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, which was made free upon its surprise release. Cyrus also appeared on his 2013 single "23," which featured Wiz Khalifa and Jessie J.

Meanwhile, Cyrus is planning another iconic collab with her godmother Dolly Parton, with whom she will co-host the second Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC.

The network made the announcement on Monday.

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Says Her Low Voice Makes People Ask, 'Why Do You Sound Like a Man?'

Featuring a lineup of to-be-announced musical guests, fans can only hope the former Hannah Montana co-stars join together for a performance during the show, which is produced by SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best," said Cyrus in a promotional video released alongside the announcement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Well, we do that every day. Don't we, Miley?" replied Parton.

"You taught me well," the "Angels Like You" performer told the country icon, who then said of the show, "It's gonna be legendary."