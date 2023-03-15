Miley Cyrus Is the 'Happiest She's Been in a Long Time,' Has 'Had Time to Heal' After Heartbreak

Sources tell PEOPLE in this week's issue that "things are great" for Miley Cyrus, who is dating musician Maxx Morando

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on March 15, 2023 09:00 AM
MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Miley Cyrus -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images)
Miley Cyrus. Photo: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty

It's a new era for Miley Cyrus!

As the "Flowers" singer, 30, basks in the success of her new album Endless Summer Vacation, sources tell PEOPLE in this week's issue that the star is thriving after having had ample time to heal and reflect in the aftermath of her painful divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

"She's the healthiest and happiest she's been in a long time," a Cyrus source says. "Everyone was blaming her for the divorce and calling her this wild child, but that wasn't fair. Their relationship and marriage was toxic, and she was heartbroken."

Cyrus and Hemsworth, 33, first met in 2009 while filming The Last Song, and entered an on-again, off-again relationship for several years before tying the knot in December 2018. They split less than a year later, and officially divorced in February 2020.

Though Cyrus released the glam rock album Plastic Hearts in November 2020, the source says that she finally feels ready to "tell her side of the story" after having "had time to process and heal" from the split.

Though Hemsworth is not directly referenced on the album, fans have speculated that some lyrics — like the ex in "Muddy Feet" who smells like "perfume that I didn't purchase" — are about the Hunger Games actor.

"She's not trying to bash Liam, but she feels like she has every right to own the narrative after everyone was picking her apart after the breakup," the insider says.

Hemsworth has been dating Australian model Gabriella Brooks, 26, since December 2019, while Cyrus moved on with drummer Maxx Morando, 24, in late 2021.

A second source tells PEOPLE that Morando — who produced two songs on Endless Summer Vacation — is a "cool guy" whose drama-free personality Cyrus finds refreshing.

"He has no interest in being a huge celebrity; he's very low-key. Miley loves these qualities," the insider says. "Miley can be herself. They are supportive of each other's careers. Miley is enjoying life and things are great."

