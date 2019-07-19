Miley Cyrus Invites Britney Spears Over to Join Her for Choreography Session in Twerking Video

Miley Cyrus wants Britney Spears to join her twerk party!

In a series of videos posted to her social media accounts on Wednesday night, Cyrus, 26, showed off her best moves as she danced in front of a mirror.

Displaying her toned physique in a white cropped tank top, black mini shorts and Nike sneakers, the “Wrecking Ball” singer had no qualms about wiggling her hips, shaking her booty and getting her twerk on.

“Isn’t this everyone @ home alone on a Wednesday evening?” Cyrus wrote beside a clip of her bent over while swiveling her hips and twerking on the floor.

“LOL #MeTime Isn’t this what everyone does when they’re home alone on a Wednesday evening,” she added in another post.

Though she was clearly enjoying her solo dance time, the star eventually decided that it was time for someone to join her and invited Spears, 37, another avid social media dancer, to come over and groove.

“@britneyspears commmme over lets dooooo choreooooooo,” she wrote above a clip of her dancing and added a crown emoji to the caption.

Cyrus continued her sexy moves in a separate clip on her Instagram Stories, which featured a GIF of Spears at the bottom from her days in the ’90s.

Spears has not yet responded to Cyrus’ invitation, but she’s certainly the perfect person to join the dance party.

The pop star often shares videos of herself dancing on Instagram, by herself and with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

In fact, Spears’ most recent post, where she danced poolside alongside Ashgari, 25, came on the same day as Cyrus’ twerking videos.

While Cyrus was soaking up her “#MeTime,” fans couldn’t help but reminisce about another time where she showed off her twerking skills — her infamous 2013 VMAs performance alongside Robin Thicke.

During the racy performance six years ago, Cyrus stripped into a nude two-piece and then proceeded to grind on Thicke while using the foam hand she was wearing as a target of some major pelvic-thrusts.

The raunchy rendition of her then-recent hit “We Can’t Stop,” melded with #Thicke’s ubiquitous summer smash “Blurred Lines,” shocked fans as she sought to distance herself from her family-friendly Hannah Montana persona.

Viewed in March 2018, however, Cyrus said the controversial performance did more than help jettison her child star image (and introduce the concept of “twerking” to a wider demographic) — it helped her grow up.

“Not only was culture changed, but my life and career were changed forever,” she told Wonderland magazine in their spring 2018 issue. “It inspired me to use my platform for something much bigger. If the world is going to focus on me and what I am doing, then what I am doing should be impactful and it should be great.”

And inspire, she did. In the years following the controversial performance, Cyrus became a passionate advocate for the LGBTQ and homeless communities through her Happy Hippie Foundation, a nonprofit organization established to fight “injustice for vulnerable populations.”

The year after her provocative duet with Thicke, she arrived at the 2014 VMAs with a young homeless man named Jesse Helt, transforming a red carpet walk into a spotlight on American youth shelters.

As of late, Cyrus has continued to inspire — this time, for a wave of women whom she has encouraged to prioritize themselves and embrace their sexuality.

In a recent interview with Elle, ahead of her upcoming album She Is Miley Cyrus, the singer said, “I feel the most powerful I’ve ever felt. I like the way being sexual makes me feel, but I’m never performing for men.”

“They shouldn’t compliment themselves to think that the decisions I’m making in my career would have anything to do with them getting pleasure,” Cyrus added. “I don’t think that because some guy thinks I’m hot he’s going to buy my record. It doesn’t help me. ”