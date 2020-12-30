"He's looking really good," Miley Cyrus said of Harry Styles in a recent interview with British radio network Heart

Miley Cyrus Imagines 'Sharing a Life' and a Closet with Harry Styles: 'It Just Makes Sense'

Miley Cyrus is all for a future with Harry Styles.

In a recent interview with British radio network Heart, the "Midnight Sky" songstress, 28, gushed over Styles, 26, after she was asked whether she'd rather kiss the former One Direction member or Justin Bieber.

"Harry, that's easy," she responded with a smile. "Justin Bieber I've known way too long, and it's like a family. Harry Styles!"

"He's looking really good," Cyrus added with a wink. "Really good, I'm into the fishnet."

The singer went on to say that she and Styles — who has recently been embracing gender-fluid fashion — "have very similar tastes," adding, "I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together—it just makes sense."

And when the host offered to set the single star up with Styles, Cyrus seemed onboard. "Everyone is always playing Cupid for me these days," she said.

In August, PEOPLE confirmed that Cyrus and Cody Simpson split, putting an end to their 10-month romance.

Prior to their break up Simpson, 23, shared a loving tribute to Cyrus on his Instagram Story on Aug. 1, writing, "In love with my best friend."

Image zoom Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson | Credit: Cody Simpson/Instagram

Meanwhile, Styles — who split from model Camille Rowe back in 2018 — recently made headlines when he became the first man to land a solo cover of Vogue while wearing a lace-trimmed dress and tuxedo jacket crafted by Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele.

The "Falling" singer's dress ensemble for the Vogue cover shoot was criticized by many, including conservative commentator Candace Owens. But many stars also came to Styles' defense, including Cyrus' sister and Styles' longtime friend, Noah Cyrus.

Liam Payne also recently defended his former band member's history-making Vogue cover.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Payne, 27, said he thought Styles' fashion choice for the cover of the iconic magazine was "great."

"I think he's enjoying himself and he's free to do as he wishes," the singer said. "And, you know, I just think that people don't need to be so bothered about stuff. There's been a lot more stuff going on this year than whether or not he’s wearing the right clothes in someone else’s mind."

Image zoom Harry Styles | Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Payne continued, praising Styles for having "never really lost himself, even in spite of everything."