Miley Cyrus Reveals She's Been Hospitalized But Stays Positive by Cheekily Redesigning Medical Gown

Miley Cyrus is asking her followers to send good vibes amid her recent hospitalization.

On Tuesday, the singer, 26, revealed on her Instagram Stories that she had been admitted to a local hospital, just one day after sharing on the social media platform that she was suffering from tonsillitis.

In the series of snaps that featured Miley in her hospital gown, the star explained how she was trying to get better before this weekend’s Gorillapalooza, a charity event hosted by Ellen DeGeneres‘ The Ellen Fund, which helps raises money for global conservation efforts.

“Trying to heal as quick as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @TheEllenShow @PortiaDeRossi @BrunoMars this weekend! Send gooooood vibes my way! Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad ass and help me kick this s— to the curb where it belongs! We got gorillas to save!” she captioned a somber hospital bed selfie that showed an IV in her arm.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus miley cyrus instagram

From there, Miley changed tones and began to get more optimistic about her current situation, opening up about how looking good could make a person feel good.

Practicing what she preached, the singer showed off her oversized hospital gown that she cheekily redesigned to be more form-fitting, low-cut, and sleeveless.

“How you present yourself can determine how you feel!” she captioned a mirror selfie in her hospital room that featured her mother Tish Cyrus standing behind her and doing her hair. “Thank you mama for helpin this little sickyyy look a little bit better by brushin my hair for me @tishcyrus mommy’s are the best!”

“Redesigned my hospital gown,” she added in a second mirror selfie. “kinda @ysl @courtneylove / @skyferreira vibes #punkrockbabydollhalter #werkwithwhatyagot #itscalledfashion #getintoit #youcantbuystyle #DIY”

Image zoom Miley and Tish Cyrus miley cyrus instagram

Image zoom Miley Cyrus miley cyrus instagram

The final post saw Miley being showered with love by her friends as she laid in her hospital bed covered with rose petals next to a giant bouquet of bright yellow sunflowers and a large “I love you” balloon.

“I [love] MY MAIN GAYS!” she captioned the snap, tagging photographer Vijat M and designer Bradley Kenneth.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus miley cyrus instagram

The “We Can’t Stop” songstress, who has been spending lots of time with Cody Simpson lately, first revealed that she was sick with tonsillitis on Monday when she shared two photos on her Instagram Stories.

Both snaps featured Miley looking sad as she laid in bed, wrapped up in her white sheets and blanket.

“Tonsillitis is a f—ing f—!” she captioned one gloomy shot, while the other read, “This f—ing blows” with a series of sick-faced emojis.

Even though she was ill, that didn’t stop Simpson, 22, from visiting Miley at her at home — a moment which was shared to the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s Instagram Stories.

“The DR. is back …. luckiest,” she captioned a photo of Simpson playing guitar beside her.

Image zoom miley cyrus instagram

Prior to Miley getting sick, the pair have been spending plenty of time together, including a recent movie date on Sunday and a steamy “make-out session” at eatery Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood.

The singer, who is coming off of back-to-back breakups with Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth, addressed her recent PDA with Simpson last Friday and clapped back at critics who say she’s moving on too fast.

Miley and Carter ended their whirlwind romance two weeks ago, PEOPLE exclusively learned at the time. Miley and Hemsworth ended their seven-month marriage one month prior.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” Miley began her post, seemingly referencing her relationship with Hemsworth, 29. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up.”

Image zoom Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Cody Simpson/Instagram

“But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she continued, pointing out that if she were man, she probably wouldn’t be receiving the same level of scrutiny.

Miley went on to let her fans and everyone else know that they should get used to seeing her dating, which she admitted is also new to her, as she was in a serious relationship with Hemsworth for most of her teens and early 20s.

“With the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R…. and meeting/trusting people in my position is really tuff,” she continued. “Don’t f—ing pity me, that’s not what I’m asking for. I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!”