Miley Cyrus Returns Home from the Hospital and Shares Sweet Snap with Shirtless Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus is on the mend, with some extra care from beau Cody Simpson.

The pop star, 26, revealed on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday that she had returned home from the hospital following her tonsillitis surgery

“She made it home,” Cyrus wrote. “Recovering from surgery. Send all the vibe$.”

Cyrus appeared to be getting plenty of support from Simpson. The 22-year-old star posed shirtless alongside Cyrus in sweet snap, as she hugged him from behind.

Simpson — who had been by Cyrus’ side in the hospital, serenading her with the tune — later shared an update to his own Instagram Stories, first sharing a selfie of the couple and later a solo snap of Cyrus wearing a sweatshirt that cleverly read “freedom.”

“My sick girl finally free,” he wrote.

RELATED: Cody Simpson Sweetly Serenades Miley Cyrus in the Hospital: ‘Suddenly I’m Feeling Much Better’

Image zoom Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Miley Cyrus Instagram

Image zoom Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus Cody Simpson Instagram

Image zoom Miley Cyrus Cody Simpson Instagram

Cyrus first revealed that she was sick with tonsillitis on Monday, and on Tuesday she shared that she had been admitted to a local hospital to undergo surgery.

While she was there, Simpson visited his girlfriend and lifted her spirits by gifting her flowers and a special song her penned in her honor.

“Suddenly I am feeling much better,” Cyrus wrote, captioned a black and white video of Simpson singing on her Instagram Stories. “This sweeeeeet guy came to visit and the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me.”

In his tune, Simpson crooned about Cyrus while he strummed his acoustic guitar, singing that she’s got “a golden thing.”

“I shouted the words in the first daylight and a chorus of words burst into sight,” he sang. “Now I know that I’m hers, for whatever it’s worth, by the rule that’s in the sky.”

Though Cyrus only shared a short clip of Simpson’s song, she teased that a full version of it might be available soon, as she’s been “pressuring him to DROP IT next week.” She hashtagged the post with the song’s presumed title: “#GoldenThing.”

Image zoom Cody Simpson Miley Cyrus/ Instagram

Image zoom Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus / Instagram

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Reveals She’s Been Hospitalized But Stays Positive by Cheekily Redesigning Medical Gown

Cyrus and Simpson have been spending a lot of time together lately, including a movie date on Sunday and a steamy “make-out session” at eatery Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood on Oct. 3.

Their new romance follows Cyrus’ back-to-back breakups, first with Liam Hemsworth and most recently with Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus and Carter ended their whirlwind romance three weeks ago, while Cyrus and Hemsworth ended their seven-month marriage one month prior.

And while fans have begun to question whether Cyrus is moving too fast with Simpson, the star doesn’t appear to be fazed.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” Cyrus wrote, referencing her relationship with Hemsworth, 29. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up.”

“But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she said, pointing out that if she were man, she probably wouldn’t be receiving the same level of scrutiny.

RELATED: Cody Simpson Pens Sexy Love Poem in the Wake of His New Romance with Miley Cyrus

The songstress went on to let her fans and everyone else know that they should get used to seeing her dating, which she admitted is also new to her, as she was in a serious relationship with Hemsworth for most of her teens and early 20s.

“With the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R … and meeting/trusting people in my position is really tuff,” she wrote. “Don’t f—ing pity me, that’s not what I’m asking for. I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!”