Miley Cyrus Used to Hold 'Guilt and Shame' Around Past Controversies but Now Feels She Was 'Harshly Judged'

Cyrus told British Vogue that she "would never harshly judge a child" the way she felt judged as a young star

By
Published on May 18, 2023 03:10 PM
Miley Cyrus Vogue
Miley Cyrus. Photo: Steven Meisel

Many controversies have followed Miley Cyrus throughout her career — but she refuses to blame herself any longer.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the "Flowers" singer-songwriter opened up about her journey from child stardom through today and how she used to feel guilty about moments in her career that garnered backlash.

"I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused," Cyrus, 30, told the magazine.

"Now that I'm an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged," continued the superstar. "I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child."

Miley Cyrus Vogue
Miley Cyrus. Steven Meisel

Cyrus also reflected on her treatment by various media outlets as she was transitioning into adulthood and recalled one tabloid running a story about her acne with the headline, "A Breakout Year!"

"Like who thought that I was not a person who would be hurt by that? Like I was clearly a 20-year-old girl," explained the musician. "Sure, at 20 I was like every 20-year-old. You think you're grown, but now I'm like, 'Oh, no, I was fully a kid.'"

Cyrus' earliest controversial moments came during her time on the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. In 2008, intimate photos of the young star were leaked onto the internet, and she faced backlash later that year for posing topless in a Vanity Fair spread. She issued an apology for the Vanity Fair photos at the time but rescinded the statement in 2018.

Miley Cyrus Vogue
Miley Cyrus. Steven Meisel

Her 2009 performance of "Party in the U.S.A." at the Teen Choice Awards came under fire for featuring a moment where Cyrus stood on top of a prop ice cream cart, held onto a pole and squatted. At the time, she faced backlash from media outlets and many fans' parents for seemingly pole dancing.

The following year a video of Cyrus smoking from a bong leaked online. At the time, she said the substance was salvia and expressed disappointment in herself — but in 2020, she poked fun at the moment. "Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb s— to their friends," she wrote on Instagram.

She faced further controversies for her twerking-filled performance with Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, posing nude in her "Wrecking Ball" music video the same year and getting accused of appropriating hip-hop culture throughout her Bangerz era.

Miley Cyrus Vogue
Miley Cyrus. Steven Meisel

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elsewhere in the British Vogue story, Cyrus seemed to further reference her feelings toward past controversial moments as she teased a lyric from a song she hopes to release in the near future.

"I know I used to be crazy," she recited. "I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young."

See the full feature in the June issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands starting May 23.

Related Articles
elvis and priscilla presley
Priscilla Presley's 'Wish' to Be Buried with Elvis at Graceland Denied in Settlement Talks: Report
Natalia Bryant, Beyoncé
Natalia Bryant Is Working for Beyoncé as an Intern on the Superstar's Renaissance World Tour
Anitta Shows Off Her Universal Twerking Skills as She Dances to Classical Music, Ed Sheeran in Hilarious Clip
Anitta Shows Off Her Universal Twerking Skills as She Dances to Classical Music, Ed Sheeran in Hilarious Clip
paris hilton
Paris Hilton Feels 'Beyond Honored' to Perform 'Stars Are Blind' and More at Pride Festival in NYC (Exclusive)
Lauen Daigle
Lauren Daigle Says Some Christians Thought She 'Went to the Dark Side' After Appearing on 'Ellen' (Exclusive)
Britney Spears Shares PDA-Filled Reel with Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Shares PDA-Filled Instagram Reel with Husband Sam Asghari
Madonna Hosts Rebel Heart Concert After Party At Marquee Nightclub
Madonna 'Sex' Book Photos to Be Auctioned 30 Years After Release
Riley Keough Spotted in Vancouver
Riley Keough 'Doesn't Want Drama' with Priscilla Presley After Lisa Marie Trust Dispute: Source (Exclusive)
John Mayer, Lizzo and Thomas Rhett
Live Nation's Offering 1-Day Access to Over a Dozen Festivals for Only $99 — How to Get the Limited Tickets
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Britney Spears Posts Clip of Sam Asghari and Friend for the 'First Time,' Says She Hasn't Filmed Sons in 4 Years
Janet Jackson at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Janet Jackson Rings in 57th Birthday in Leopard Print Dress with Great Company: 'Extra Special'
Dinah Jane
Dinah Jane Says She 'Quit' Music Due to Depression in 2020: 'I Just Had to Stop Completely' (Exclusive)
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Break Up After Less Than a Year as Rep Says They 'Remain Good Friends'
Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV) Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images); John Mayer arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' "Vengeance"at Ace Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Taylor Lautner's Wife Posts Clip of Him 'Praying' to Taylor Swift's 'Dear John' After John Mayer Joke
Coco Jones is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Coco Jones Isn't Afraid to Meet Her Heroes — Especially After Beyonce Told Her to 'Keep Going' (Exclusive)
Musician Ed Sheeran leaves federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Lets Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry.
Ed Sheeran's Second Copyright Lawsuit Dismissed After Judge Decides Against Jury Trial: Report