Miley Cyrus Says She's in a 'Healing Place' After Losing Malibu House in Wildfire

Miley Cyrus is moving on and staying positive after losing her home in last month’s California wildfires.

“Honestly, I’m in a really good kind of healing place right now,” the singer, 26, said during an On Air with Ryan Seacrest interview Tuesday, adding she “definitely learned a lot.”

Cyrus — who just released “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” a new collaboration with Mark Ronson — revealed on Nov. 12 that the Malibu home she shares with fiancé Liam Hemsworth was lost in a blaze that swept across Southern California.

In the weeks since, the Disney alum has found solace in wisdom shared by her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“My dad has always told me, ‘Life is a series of adjustments.’ And sometimes we never understand what our parents are telling us until we start to experience life more because they learn those things as they go,” she said in the interview. “So I’m starting to really understand what that means now. I think experiencing something as life-changing and devastating as a natural disaster, it’s a really deep character challenge, I think, to see the way you react to loss.”

After losing her home, Cyrus said she decided to move forward with a positive attitude.

“For me, I had a choice of post-traumatic stress or post-traumatic growth,” she said. “I think I always, you feel like you don’t have control, especially when something happens that’s a natural disaster because there is no beating nature; it is really what it is. To be able to go into yourself and to find that growth and say, ‘What am I gonna do about this?’ and being able to be an active member of my community — not as a celebrity figure but just as a neighbor — has just been really a big growing experience.”

After the fire, Cyrus and Hemsworth returned to their destroyed home, where they found nothing left standing aside from the concrete letters “L-O-V-E” they had near their front door.

“That’s literally and physically all that’s left, so I felt that that was really poetic. You can always rebuild a physical structure, but that love that can’t be destroyed is always there and always stays strong,” Cyrus told Seacrest. “That’s been something that gave me a lot of light at a dark time.”

Hemsworth opened up about the fire in a moving Instagram post on Nov. 13.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love,” he began the lengthy caption that accompanies a striking image of the concrete letters.

“Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires,” the 28-year-old Hunger Games star added. “I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

To help victims of the California wildfires, visit the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the California Fire Foundation for more information.