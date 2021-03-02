Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion are both fans of Miley Cyrus and her former Disney Channel character

Miley Cyrus Joins Hannah Montana Parody with Lil Nas X as She Asks Megan Thee Stallion to Collab

Miley Cyrus clearly has Hannah Montana on her mind.

On Monday, the 28-year-old singer excited Hannah Montana fans when she honored her former alter ego in two separate social media posts — a TikTok duet with Lil Nas X and a tweet about a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the TikTok video with Nas X, 21, the rapper is seen portraying Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana in a blonde wig while Cyrus stars as Hannah's best friend Lilly, who was originally played by Emily Osment on the Disney Channel series.

Referring to "every episode of Hannah Montana," in the clip, Nas X reveals his identity as the tween pop star before Cyrus, in character, exclaims, "Again? The old Hannah reveal is losing its shock value. You do this every f—ing week, Miley."

"What Lily is really thinking when Miley presses send on ANOTHER Hannah reveal," Cyrus captioned her post, poking fun at Hannah's not-so-secret identity.

Then, on Twitter, Cyrus continued to mention Hannah, responding to a tweet from Megan, 26, during a Q&A that the "Body" crooner took part in on the social platform.

Asked by a fan to share her favorite Hannah Montana song, Megan answered, "If We Were a Movie," a track from the series' first season.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cyrus quote-tweeted Megan's response, writing, "Can Hannah get a feature?"

She also added the hashtags, "#HannahSnow," "#HotGirlHannah" and "#HannahTheeStallion" — clear nods to Megan's various nicknames and catchphrases.

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Reveals She Climbed the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel Sign Naked 'After a Rager'

Nas X and Megan are both fans of Cyrus and her previous Disney character portrayal.

Back in 2018, Megan referenced Hannah Montana's blonde wig on her track "Tina Montana," where she rapped the line, "Snatch off your wig like you Hannah Montana."

"I had plans to work on this one song with Miley earlier last year and then the pandemic happened," Nas X told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "We didn't get to meet up or anything. But, you know, maybe it'll happen now."