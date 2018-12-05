Miley Cyrus Has $10,000 Worth of Guitars Stolen Just Weeks After Losing Her Home to Wildfires

Less than a month after losing her home in the devastating California wildfires, Miley Cyrus is coping with more misfortune.

According to TMZ, the pop star’s San Fernando Valley storage unit was raided and thieves made off with her expensive guitar collection valued at more then $10,000. The robbery likely took place sometime in October, but Cyrus apparently believed that the instruments were being borrowed by family members and didn’t report the crime until this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The news comes just one day after Cyrus spoke out about moving on and staying positive after the destruction of her home.

“Honestly, I’m in a really good kind of healing place right now,” the singer, 26, said during an On Air with Ryan Seacrest interview on Tuesday, adding that she “definitely learned a lot.”

Miley Cyrus Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Cyrus — who just released “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” a new collaboration with Mark Ronson — revealed on Nov. 12 that the Malibu home she shared with fiancé Liam Hemsworth was lost in the blaze that swept across Southern California.

RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Shares Striking Photo of Burned Out Home He Shared with Miley Cyrus

In the weeks since, the Disney alum has found solace in wisdom shared by her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“My dad has always told me, ‘Life is a series of adjustments.’ And sometimes we never understand what our parents are telling us until we start to experience life more because they learn those things as they go,” she said in the interview. “So I’m starting to really understand what that means now. I think experiencing something as life-changing and devastating as a natural disaster, it’s a really deep character challenge, I think, to see the way you react to loss.”

After losing her home, Cyrus said she decided to move forward with a positive attitude.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Stefanie Keenan/Getty

“For me, I had a choice of post-traumatic stress or post-traumatic growth,” she said. “You feel like you don’t have control, especially when something happens that’s a natural disaster because there is no beating nature; it is really what it is. To be able to go into yourself and to find that growth and say, ‘What am I gonna do about this?’ and being able to be an active member of my community — not as a celebrity figure but just as a neighbor — has just been really a big growing experience.”

After the fire, Cyrus and Hemsworth returned to the remains of their home, where they found little aside from the letters “L-O-V-E” that had decorated their front door.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus ‘Devastated’ by Wildfire That Destroyed Home: ‘I Am Grateful for All I Have Left’

RELATED: Miley Cyrus & Neil Young Lose Homes in California Fires as He Slams ‘Unfit’ Trump

“That’s literally and physically all that’s left, so I felt that that was really poetic. You can always rebuild a physical structure, but that love that can’t be destroyed is always there and always stays strong,” Cyrus told Seacrest. “That’s been something that gave me a lot of light at a dark time.”

To help victims of the California wildfires, visit the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the California Fire Foundation for more information.